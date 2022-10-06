Hooper Volunteer Fire Department hosting fire truck rides, pancake feed

The Hooper Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with a pair of events this weekend.
The fire department will be offering free fire truck rides from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the fire station.
A pancake feed will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, also at the fire station. Freewill donations will be collected.
