Hooper Volunteer Fire Department hosting fire truck rides, pancake feed

Local News

The Hooper Volunteer Fire Department will be celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with a pair of events this weekend.

The fire department will be offering free fire truck rides from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the fire station.

A pancake feed will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, also at the fire station. Freewill donations will be collected.

