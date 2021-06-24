Hooper Volunteer Fire Department hosts LifeNet training class

Wagner said the firefighters learned the importance of communication. During training, she said a glitch resulted in the pilot and the firefighters ending up on two different radio frequencies.

“With some of the places we go, because we’re covering so much and helping so much with Nickerson now especially on squad calls, and it depends also on the topography of the area, if we’re more in a bowl, it’s really hard for our radios to kind of get out and talk with LifeNet to hit our repeater,” Wagner said.

The firefighters also learned about an app they can use to give the pilot GPS coordinates.

“Also, if we have problems with communication, we can contact their hub and it’s like playing telephone, but you can make it work,” Wagner said.

Additionally, the teams learned that a helicopter that arrives on one day may be different from one that arrives the next, Wagner said.

“In one, they might have access from the whole body, so they could do most things on the whole body,” she said. “But in others, it might be from the waist up, so they might need to do a little bit more prep work before they transfer the patient over.”