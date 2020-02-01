The flood waters were flowing rapidly when firefighters George Wagner and Derek Beaumont reached the house east of Winslow.
There, a 94-year-old woman was ready to evacuate during mid-March flooding. She had garbage bags around her legs. She carried some belongings in another garbage sack.
Wagner, an assistant chief, and Beaumont, both members of the Hooper Volunteer Fire Department, jumped out of an airboat and hung onto a fence as they made their way to the woman’s house.
The water was up to the woman’s waist as they walked her to the airboat and got her aboard. Firefighters and an airboat pilot then went to another house, where they rescued another woman and her 40-pound dog.
In all, Hooper firefighters rescued 18 individuals trapped in flooded homes, Wagner said. Travelers and displaced families and individuals ended up at the Hooper Fire Station — where at one time they had 30 people and 10 dogs.
Looking back, Hooper’s firefighters can attest that 2019 was an exceptionally busy year.
Whereas Hooper’s department might have about 100 calls in a normal year, it had 145 in 2019, said Fire Chief Blake Wagner, who is George’s son.
The 2019 total included 83 rescue squad calls and 27 fire calls.
Both fire and squad personnel may respond to a mutual aid call — assistance to neighboring departments — so those responses are listed in single reports for the total.
But when figured separately, the department had 35 mutual aid squad calls and 17 mutual aid fire calls.
“We were busy this year for a small department like us,” Blake Wagner said. “Compared to some of the bigger towns and bigger departments that’s nothing, but for us — the guys get kind of strung out a little bit.”
Squad runs can include helping an elderly person off of a floor or responding to a CPR situation in progress or transporting someone from the local care center to a hospital.
“You think of it, we can get called for it,” Wagner said.
Motor vehicle accidents are included in the fire calls. That’s because firefighters arrive on scene to help control traffic or — if there’s fuel on the ground and a fire is sparked — they have the apparatus to extinguish it. They also have the extrication tools needed to free someone trapped in a vehicle.
Mutual aid calls occur when one fire department helps another in a different community.
Some neighboring volunteer fire departments have been short-staffed, especially since mid-March flooding that inundated communities like Winslow.
“We were helping out Winslow for a while — while they were working on their cleanup,” he said.
Winslow’s firetrucks also were out of service and needed to be worked on due to the flood water.
“We were helping them out for at least a month or two,” Wagner said. “They’re back up and running now. They’re able to respond to calls.”
Nickerson saw a personnel decline.
“They’re a younger department right now so we’ve been working with them and they’ve been great,” Wagner said. “Everybody in that department wants to learn and that just makes our job a lot easier. We’ve been helping out with squad calls, trying to bear some of that weight, because we’re lucky enough to have enough personnel that we can help.”
Hooper’s volunteer department has 35 members — men and women — who include firefighters, emergency medical technicians and responders.
Most of these people have 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs.
When a call comes in at 9:45 p.m. and the work, which includes reports and cleanup, isn’t done until after 11 p.m., the volunteers then go to bed only to get up the next day and go to their regular jobs.
Altogether, Wagner said the Hooper department had 1,976.5 man hours — regular squad, fire and mutual aid calls.
Wagner added that the regular man hours don’t include 484 hours of training and at least 1,344 hours for special events. These events included most of the flood efforts — which along with rescues included time spent manning the station, walking the dikes, making sure levees weren’t leaking and putting up flood gates.
“There’s so much to it and a lot of those days I probably skimped on a lot of the hours, because we were doing it 24 hours at a time,” Wagner said. “When we’ve got most of our department there and you start adding up those hours — it was scary — so for a lot those I just put 12-hour days.”
The special events hours also include fundraisers such as a fish fry, steak fry and pancake breakfast; parades; a Halloween event for kids; firetruck rides for kids; July Fourth kiddie water fights, and helping clean streets and having a squad available for the Hooper Fun Run.
This year, the Hooper department gained eight new members bringing the total to 35.
But many volunteers in the Hooper department have served for years. Ron Meyer, for instance, has served the department for 37 years and George Wagner for 35.
Three families represented in the department have more than 150 combined years of experience. That doesn’t include the numerous members with more than 20 years of experience who are still active and running calls, Blake Wagner said.
Blake Wagner has served the Hooper department for 10 years — the last three as chief.
He also works as a paid firefighter and paramedic on B Shift of the very busy Fremont Fire Department.
Blake Wagner’s sister, Kylie, who’s served the Hooper department for more than 15 years, is an emergency medical technician and a squad captain. Meg Meyer has served the department for 15 years and Abbie Newman — who along with Steve Kub and Mike Andersen just completed EMT training — is also a registered nurse.
Blake Wagner said almost all of the people serving the volunteer fire department live in Hooper and those who don’t live in the district work in it.
“Their employers let them respond to calls during the day when we’re short-staffed,” Wagner said.
In a Facebook post, the department gave a special thank you to these companies who let their employees respond to calls during business hours.
Many individuals also were recognized including top responders for the year.
The top four responders recognized were: Matt Thoene, who responded to 100 calls; Ron Meyer, 92 calls; Doug Bartek, 85 calls; and Marty Clausen, 84 calls.
Wagner said the department almost lost two of its members when they were returning a truck from maintenance and a tire came off.
The vehicle rolled several times and one of the injured individuals called in the accident himself. Hooper’s personnel transported them to Methodist Fremont Health hospital. The two Hooper fire department members then were sent to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha and released after two days. One individual is back to work after two months and the second is recovering, Wagner said, adding that both were wearing seat belts.
Wagner noted that some weeks the department might not get any calls and then get four calls in one day.
That’s occurred several times.
What hasn’t happened was flooding like that which occurred in 2019.
Wagner and other firefighters appreciated the community support they experienced during that time.
Community members dropped off food, toys, blankets and money. Volunteers helped people being sheltered, cooked food and played with kids.
“You can’t thank those people enough,” he said. “It was a lot of firemen’s wives, but it was a community effort.”
It is a community connection that keeps firefighters volunteering hundreds of hours — even though it can take them away from family gatherings and school programs.
“A lot of them love serving their community,” Wagner said. “A lot of people like the brotherhood aspect of coming together and I’ve heard — especially from our older guys — if we don’t do it, who’s going to? If we don’t do it, somebody else might not step up.”