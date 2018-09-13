Jonah Renter hopes local families will take part in a special event at The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont.
Called “Hope Community Night,” the event will offer a free dinner, inflatables, games and music.
Activities are set from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Hope Center, 555 W. 23rd St., in Fremont.
The event is open to Fremont families with youth. Parents and families are invited to meet staff and volunteers and learn how to sign up their fifth- through 12th-grade youth for after-school programming.
“We’re trying to raise awareness within our community,” said Renter, the Fremont site director.
Spots are available for youth to participate in the center’s after-school program.
“We no longer have a waiting list,” Renter said.
In the past, the center had a waiting list because the bus transporting kids from Fremont Middle School and Johnson Crossing Academic Center was full.
“Attendance has dropped a bit and we think that’s due to people thinking we have a waiting list,” he said.
The Hope Center is looking for additional transportation to bring kids from the schools to the center.
Renter added that the bus can take kids home or parents can pick up the youth any time that fits in their schedule.
The center averages about 60 youth a day.
Renter said the Sept. 20 event also is designed to allow families to see the facilities and learn about Hope Center programs.
“And to have fun doing it,” he said.
Fremont Nazarene Church is providing inflatables. StoneBridge Christian Church is providing the meal.
“It will be a great time to get together as a community, knowing there is a safe place for our youth here to grow and develop,” he said.
There is no cost to join the Hope Center. Membership forms will be available.
The Hope Center provides a healthy, hearty after-school snack; homework support; and grades are checked weekly for every student who comes to the program.
“We provide a safe place for the kids to be together and just be kids,” Renter said. “We play dodgeball and soccer. We have video games that the kids can play and computers.”
The center also provides nightly, grade-appropriate classes. Those classes include financial literacy, job etiquette, social skills and career exploration.
“We take them on college visits three times a year — in state and out of state,” he said. “We do site visits at different organizations and businesses in the community.”
Representatives from different businesses and organizations in the community also speak at the Hope Center about possible career opportunities in Fremont.
For questions or more information, contact jonah@hopecenterforkids.com or call (402) 341-4673, ext. 1100.