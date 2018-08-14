Patience Mossburg, 11, and a group of about a dozen other kids from grades five through 12 who attend Fremont’s Hope Center, felt like they could use more organization — especially when it came to the sports equipment that they used outside.
And so they envisioned a new shed for the Hope Center, one where they could store their equipment, and maybe learn something about responsibility along the way.
“I noticed that like a lot of kids, they leave the balls out here sometimes and they don’t put it up and stuff,” Patience said. “It helps a lot of kids be organized and work better in their lives at being organized.”
Through a program at the Fremont Area Community Foundation, that shed has become a reality.
The new Hope Center addition is one of 11 projects that was funded by this past year’s Youth Philanthropy Contest, through which the foundation offers up to $7,000 in grant funding for philanthropy projects proposed by young people in the Fremont area.
In another project, the Trinity and Bergan School Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Club built “STEM kits” for kids at Fremont’s Care Corps. One local student organized a “youth and elderly enrichment project,” organizing activities that bring senior citizens and area kids together at Nye Legacy. Students at Wisner-Pilger created a “Serenity Garden” in memory of tornadoes that affected the area.
Each project that’s selected receives up to $1,000 in funding. And this fall, a new batch of kids — from kindergartners to 12th-graders — will pitch their own philanthropic projects. But this week, the students at the Hope Center complete their new shed.
“The Hope Center has become a really vital facility and program within our community serving many kids throughout the area,” said Fremont Area Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers. “And so when they came to the foundation through this contest with this vision for a shed that could house their equipment and tools and the variety of things that they use for their activities, it seemed like that just made really really good sense, and we loved the idea that they were all going to have a part in making it happen.”
The Hope Center shed was envisioned last fall by a group of about a dozen kids, says the Hope Center’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator Montana Renter.
“A lot of kids come out and play sports, soccer, basketball,” Renter said. “It would be easily accessible to them so they’re not having to kind of rummage through our Hope Center building, so that this would be a shed for them to keep their supplies in. A lot of the kids help with gardening, so keeping maybe some gardening tools in there as well.”
To be awarded the grant, Patience had to give a presentation to the foundation, explaining how it would benefit the Hope Center. It was a nerve-wracking experience — especially because Mossburg got sick at around the same time.
“It was kind of scary because I was sick that day and I thought that we weren’t gonna get it,” Patience said.
But they did get it. And in February, the planning process started. Volunteers were selected to help build it. The children were polled on their availability.
Renter says that it wasn’t feasible for the kids to work on the construction of the shed — the volunteers they selected to build it wanted smaller numbers on the work site. But it was important to give the kids a hands-on learning experience.
And so, the Hope Center created a construction “Spark” to commemorate the project. The Hope Center Sparks invite staffers or volunteers to teach hobbies, interests and skills to the kids. For this Spark, the kids were taught workplace safety, how to use tools and other construction-based skills.
“They did actual power tool stuff with supervision from the volunteer,” Renter said.
On Monday, a group of five kids embarked on the final stage of the shed’s construction: painting. They splattered rollers and paint brushes in pans of blue paint and slathered sides of the new shed with coats of color. Patience, with splotches of blue paint on her hands, called it “sweaty work and messy,” but said she thought that the experience would help kids “to stay organized and learn to be more responsible.”
The whole experience teaches the kids responsibility, Renter said — not just because it will create more effective organizational storage, but because it creates a sense of ownership.
“Just being able to have the kids kind of learn that ownership of like, ‘hey you guys had a part in making this, so now let’s take care of it,’” she said.
This fall, the Fremont Area Community Foundation kicks off its search for next year’s projects. The contest gives kids the opportunity to learn about philanthropy.
“I think it’s an important thing to introduce youth to the concept and the importance of giving back,” Diers said. “Philanthropy is a big word, but it’s very simple: Giving of your time, talents and treasure, and this is a way for kids to experience the joy of feeling useful, feeling empowered, feeling that they can take an idea from a vision to an actual real outcome is important and all the more so when it’s benefiting somebody.”
For more information, visit www.facfoundation.org.