Hope for the holidays

Annette Mooneyham loved Christmas.

“She loved giving gifts and singing in the church choir. She loved the Christmas Eve service with the candlelight,” said her daughter, Kristin Johnson.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, Mooneyham died three years ago and Johnson knows the feelings of loss.

“This time of year always brings up emotions that I have from my time with my mother celebrating Christmas,” said Johnson, deacon of faith formation at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. “Because the holidays are a time we spend with friends and loved ones, when one of those special people is missing, it really does hurt the heart. There’s a presence that is not present.”

Like other people, Johnson knows the holidays – meant to be a time of joy and celebration – can be tough for people who’ve lost a loved one or who are experiencing some other personal difficulty.

Yet Johnson and other local believers find comfort and strength through their hope in Christ.

The Rev. Jill Harman, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church, knows people can feel gloomy for various reasons during the holidays.

“Maybe we’re grieving for someone who should be around our Christmas tree or should be at our table and they’re not there – and that’s hard,” Harman said. “Or maybe we’re stressed, because of financial obligations, because it’s a really expensive time of year and we want to be able to give more than we think we have.”

When people see the contrast of their feelings with the bright lights and merry music, they can start to wonder what’s wrong with them.

Harman also said she loves Hallmark holiday movies, but knows the illusion that the Christmas industry can produce.

“We watch these Hallmark Christmas movies and we think our life is supposed to look like that and when it doesn’t measure up, we feel as though we’ve failed,” Harman said.

Harman encourages people not to be ashamed if they’re feeling sad or depressed.

“We don’t live in a world that’s free from pain and struggle,” Harman said, adding, “If you’re struggling this Christmas, know that you’re not alone. There’s so many who feel that way. In fact, you’re in really good company.”

Here’s where Harman offers hope through Psalm 130, which talks about a watchman on the wall of a city.

In ancient times, the watchman’s job could be a lonesome and fear-filled occupation.

“They would have to be aware of everything,” Harman said. “There was a threat of invaders, wild animals and thieves. They had to be alert all the time and they had every reason to feel scared and anxious and lonely. They were out there all alone in the midst of fear and despair.”

Yet the watchman mentioned in Psalm 130 was fully aware of something much bigger than the threat and the darkness.

“(He) had the knowledge that the light of the morning would come,” she said.

Christians know Jesus as the light of the world.

They spend the time known as Advent – the weeks before Christmas – thinking about Christ coming to earth as a baby.

They focus on Christ’s light—like the watchman anticipated the beauty of the morning light, Harman said.

Ancient Israelites longed for a king, who would save them from their enemies.

“The beautiful part about Jesus coming was that he came in the form of a little baby and something so humble and small,” Harman said. “They were expecting a warrior. You can imagine their surprise, but this small baby is ultimately the one who freed us from that darkness.”

Christians believe Jesus came to earth and died on the cross to pay the price for sin so people can be with God forever, Harman said.

And he is with us now.

Harman notes that during this season, Jesus is called “Immanuel,” which means “God with us.”

“We’re not alone, even though we feel the weight of the world on us or the darkness of our sadness and our grief,” Harman said.

While noting that everyone’s grief is individual and unique, Johnson also stressed that people are not alone.

“God promises to be with us in our joys, but also our tears,” Johnson said.

She also notes that even though a loved one is missed, they are never forgotten.

“Around this holiday season, it’s important to surround yourself with loved ones and friends to be able to share in those memories and to allow all the emotions – the laughter and the tears – because both are OK and both can be healing,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she tries to live out the memories of her mom with her daughters who – because of the Alzheimer’s—never really got to know their grandmother.

She sets up a manger scene that was her mother’s. Her mom and dad, the Rev. Troy Mooneyham, a retired Lutheran minister, collected Dickens’ Village churches. She puts up those in her house, too.

Johnson and her daughters also carry on their grandmother’s tradition of gift wrapping.

“I try to bring in some of the traditions my mom delighted in and I try to delight in them with my own daughters,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Harman pray for peace and comfort for people this holiday season.

Harman added:

“I just pray that all those who are feeling that despair can lean into the strength of Jesus and really feel ‘Immanuel, God with us,’ and let his arms wrap around them and blanket them with his strength, goodness and peace.”