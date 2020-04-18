Hoping for closure, Archbishop Bergan to re-unite students, teachers during parade

The parade isn’t just limited to elementary students. Powers and Janke said the goal is to give all students a chance to see their teachers in person before the end of the year.

“This is just to show them how much we love them and miss them,” Janke said.

Powers said the inspiration for the parade is due to the close-knit family at Bergan. She said that feeling of family often infuses itself into the everyday work of the school.

“One of our big focuses is keeping our mission alive, and it’s challenging,” she said.” “We want to focus on keeping that Bergan family feeling alive. We want to see our student’s smiling faces.”

Powers said that connection remains strong despite the abrupt change, but it doesn’t amount to the feeling of being in the classroom with her students.

“We just want to be able to stay connected in that sense,” she said. “Some of that connection is coming through our e-learning, but not having that face-to-face interaction is tough.”

Janke said the transition has been a learning process, but she has always tried to do what’s best for her second-graders.

“One of our mottos is to do what’s best and right for our kids,” she said.