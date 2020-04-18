Hoping for closure, Archbishop Bergan to re-unite students, teachers during parade

Over the course of the 2019-20 school year, Archbishop Bergan Elementary School teachers Jennifer Powers and Kris Janke have been building a family in their classrooms.
Their first and second grade students have gone from new to familiar faces over the course of the year. Through the first three quarters of the year, each class’s relationship has deepened.
“The fourth quarter is kind of like what we would call the sweet spot,” Powers said. “Your own classroom has this special family bond that starts happening.”
The school’s final quarter was meant to be celebratory, but an indefinite closure for the remainder of the year ripped teachers and students away from each other.
“You really start to laugh with each other because you’ve gotten to know each other so well and that’s been ripped away from us,” Powers said.
Now, the majority of learning is done through a computer screen. The face-to-face contact that had become familiar to both Powers and Janke’s classroom is gone.
“It tears at the heartstrings because you want to finish out the quarter with them,” Janke said. “We’re not going to get that last day.”
Powers’ own child, a second-grader in Janke’s classroom, missed out on receiving First Communion this year.
“It’s a real big day for them,” Powers said.
Both Powers and Janke aren’t content with closing out the school year without getting at least one final chance to celebrate with their students.
So, the pair began working on a way for families and students to see their teachers in-person during the pandemic. Rather than attempting to visit each family, they decided to bring families to them, thus spawning the idea of a Teacher’s Parade.
It will be held this Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Bergan’s Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Road. The parade will allow families to drive through the school’s parking lot and wave hello to their favorite teachers, all while maintaining safe social distancing protocols.
Powers said teachers will stand far apart from each other and will wear masks if necessary.
“One of our biggest concerns is the safety of everybody,” she said. “When we started brainstorming this, we wanted to accomplish the goal of seeing them but keep everyone safe.”
Janke said now is usually the time when everyone begins to hit a slump as the year comes to a close. With the ongoing pandemic, she said that has only been magnified.
“We just want to keep the excitement going through the rest of the year,” she said. “Right now, this would be a good time to do it. We want to finish our year out strong.”
The parade isn’t just limited to elementary students. Powers and Janke said the goal is to give all students a chance to see their teachers in person before the end of the year.
“This is just to show them how much we love them and miss them,” Janke said.
Powers said the inspiration for the parade is due to the close-knit family at Bergan. She said that feeling of family often infuses itself into the everyday work of the school.
“One of our big focuses is keeping our mission alive, and it’s challenging,” she said.” “We want to focus on keeping that Bergan family feeling alive. We want to see our student’s smiling faces.”
Powers said that connection remains strong despite the abrupt change, but it doesn’t amount to the feeling of being in the classroom with her students.
“We just want to be able to stay connected in that sense,” she said. “Some of that connection is coming through our e-learning, but not having that face-to-face interaction is tough.”
Janke said the transition has been a learning process, but she has always tried to do what’s best for her second-graders.
“One of our mottos is to do what’s best and right for our kids,” she said.
One of the ways Powers and Janke have done this is by being flexible with parents during the transition to e-learning. Powers said she often makes personal calls to families to check in and make sure they weren’t overwhelmed.
“Our parents are so outrageously amazing,” she said. “They’re so supportive and on board. We were very clear about the fact that we are parents, too. If something becomes overwhelming, just put it away and come talk to us and make it as least stressful as possible.”
Janke said this weekend might be one of the last chances to see her class in-person and get some closure for the year.
That opportunity fills her with joy.
“This will fill our teachers’ tanks up,” she said. “We’re Bergan strong and we’ve got a road ahead of us. We know the whole world has been affected or canceled and our school is looking at a tough road out there. We need to get our message out there.”
Janke said her job as a teacher has evolved into something more over the past 11 years at Bergan. Now, this is her life.
“We are so in this for life,” she said. “We want to let our students, parents and the Fremont community know that this is the most important thing to us and we want to continue to grow it.”
