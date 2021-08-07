Hormel Park opens to public after repairs made to flood damage

Luther Hormel Memorial Park is finally open to the public after repairs were made to the recreation area, which experienced damages due to flooding last spring.
“The guys are finishing up just one more spot where they had to put some new rock in along the new concrete paths,” Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said Friday morning. “They’re just finishing that up, they should be done here early this afternoon, and we’ll be on to being fully open.”
Hormel Park, located north of the Platte River off of Ridgeland Avenue, has been closed since mid-March after floodwater washed out the road and bike trails.
In a March Fremont Tribune article, Parks Maintenance Supervisor Dave McArdle said the park experienced more damage at the time than the spring 2019 flooding.
Additionally, the park also had debris spread across it and a sinkhole near the entrance.
“And then on top of that, with some of our other storms we’ve had, we’ve had some trees that have gone down over the trails,” Schwanke said. “So it was just a big project that we had to just find some time to dedicate a solid week-and-a-half, two weeks to really get it picked up and ready to go.”
With events like John C. Fremont Days, the Fourth of July and 4-H fair, as well as spring and summer projects, Schwanke said the city tried to start repairs as soon as possible to reopen the park.
“We had a little bit of short staffing issues, not a lot of summer help,” he said. “But we were able to get to it now, and now it’s open and great to go.”
Schwanke said the city spent two weeks on repairs, which included removing fallen trees, rebuilding parts of the path and fixing washouts next to the trail.
“The parking lot, we had to completely regrade that,” he said. “We had to go all the way down and take everything out and completely regrade and refinish it with rock and everything.”
Overall, Schwanke said the project went smoothly and that Hormel Park looks “phenomenal.”
“We hope the public realizes why it took us so long to get to it,” he said. “We’re happy that it’s open and hope that the public takes full advantage of that recreation area.”