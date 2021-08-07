Hormel Park opens to public after repairs made to flood damage

Luther Hormel Memorial Park is finally open to the public after repairs were made to the recreation area, which experienced damages due to flooding last spring.

“The guys are finishing up just one more spot where they had to put some new rock in along the new concrete paths,” Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke said Friday morning. “They’re just finishing that up, they should be done here early this afternoon, and we’ll be on to being fully open.”

Hormel Park, located north of the Platte River off of Ridgeland Avenue, has been closed since mid-March after floodwater washed out the road and bike trails.

In a March Fremont Tribune article, Parks Maintenance Supervisor Dave McArdle said the park experienced more damage at the time than the spring 2019 flooding.

Additionally, the park also had debris spread across it and a sinkhole near the entrance.

“And then on top of that, with some of our other storms we’ve had, we’ve had some trees that have gone down over the trails,” Schwanke said. “So it was just a big project that we had to just find some time to dedicate a solid week-and-a-half, two weeks to really get it picked up and ready to go.”

