Hormel Park temporarily closes due to flood repairs

Luther Hormel Memorial Park has temporarily closed to the public for flood damage repair, according to a press release from the City of Fremont.
“We had water come into the park in several areas,” Parks Maintenance Supervisor Dave McArdle said. “And it’s washed out the road, washed out some of the bike trails and it’s just kind of dangerous for folks to be in there right now, so we closed it off.”
The south Fremont park is located just north of the Platte River off of Ridgeland Avenue.
McArdle said the city’s parks and recreation department was able to enter the area on Monday to conduct a walkthrough and determined the park needed to be closed.
While the area saw less trash than the spring 2019 flooding, McArdle said the bike trails actually sustained more damage this time.
“It had to have been because of the ice jam. It was rerouting water to where it never went before I think, and that’s why we had these unusual washouts,” he said.
During the spring 2019 flooding, McArdle said the flood washed the dirt out around the trail, but didn’t affect the concrete.
“But now it’s all undermined. It’s all caved in,” he said. “Ridge Road’s really bad, too. We’ve got sections there that have caved in from under-wash.”
McArdle said this project will require rock to be brought back in to the park.
“A lot of it washed away, washed back into the trees,” he said. “There’s a lot of trash from the flood, just a few branches, but it’s mostly just washouts, sinkholes that we’ve got to fix.”
As the area is so muddy, McArdle said equipment won’t be able to be brought in until the land dries out.
“So we’ve just got to let it dry out, and then we’ll try to get on this as soon as we can,” he said. “Hopefully in a week or two, we’ll be able to get in here.”
All other park locations and operations in Fremont will remain unchanged at the time, the release stated.
“Just be patient and try to understand why we closed this,” McArdle said. “It’s for your safety.”