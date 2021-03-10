Hormel Park temporarily closes due to flood repairs

Luther Hormel Memorial Park has temporarily closed to the public for flood damage repair, according to a press release from the City of Fremont.

“We had water come into the park in several areas,” Parks Maintenance Supervisor Dave McArdle said. “And it’s washed out the road, washed out some of the bike trails and it’s just kind of dangerous for folks to be in there right now, so we closed it off.”

The south Fremont park is located just north of the Platte River off of Ridgeland Avenue.

McArdle said the city’s parks and recreation department was able to enter the area on Monday to conduct a walkthrough and determined the park needed to be closed.

While the area saw less trash than the spring 2019 flooding, McArdle said the bike trails actually sustained more damage this time.

“It had to have been because of the ice jam. It was rerouting water to where it never went before I think, and that’s why we had these unusual washouts,” he said.

During the spring 2019 flooding, McArdle said the flood washed the dirt out around the trail, but didn’t affect the concrete.

