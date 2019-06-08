{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Hormel retirees will meet for a potluck lunch at noon Tuesday at the Union Hall in Fremont.

There will be bingo after lunch.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

