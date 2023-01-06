Horticulture extension educator retires

Kathleen Cue remembers the woman who was new to vegetable gardening.

“She wanted to grow jalapenos,” said Cue, a horticultural extension educator. “For a lot of us, if we’re growing jalapenos to put in salsa, usually a plant or two provides us with lots of jalapenos for those recipes.”

The woman planted 15 jalapeno plants.

“She was astonished at how many jalapenos she got,” Cue remembered. “It was more than she could use for the salsa she was making. I think she ended up donating a lot of them.”

Cue suggested the woman opt for fewer plants the next time, but was pleased she was willing to try planting them in the first place. And the good memory of the ambitious first-time gardener is one Cue is carrying into retirement.

After serving Fremont area residents for five years – and those in other counties for more than two decades – Cue has retired. Her last day was Tuesday.

Cue worked as a horticulture associate at Nebraska Extension for Douglas-Sarpy counties for 21 years.

Then in 2018, she began working as an extension educator-horticulture for Dodge County.

Her duties as extension educator included answering horticultural questions. That could involve helping someone who was having problems growing a certain plant in this region’s soil or with a tree. Or it might involve helping folks determine how to deal with a four-legged critter tearing up their lawn.

“I enjoyed working with people one on one, answering their questions, getting to know them, seeing if we could figure out a solution to whatever problem they were dealing with as far as their landscape plans or their vegetable garden,” Cue said.

Cue has been pleased when she’s received a call or note from someone who’s taken her advice and said her suggestion worked out very well. She especially enjoyed it when she was able to help someone perform a task themselves so they didn’t need to hire an outside person to do the job.

She recalls a few times when people would try to sell a senior citizen a little something more than what they actually needed.

Cue found it rewarding to be able to talk to senior citizens about why something was – or wasn’t – a good idea and thus help them save money.

During her time as an extension educator in Dodge County, Cue wrote a column for the Fremont Tribune.

In more than one column, Cue encouraged readers to keep a garden journal, where they’d keep track what their plants were doing.

Cue knew people could get busy and not necessarily look at their plants or trees. By the time they called her, it seemed as if a problem had just occurred.

Yet when Cue looked at the plants or trees, she could see the problem had been occurring for several years.

Cue still remembers one woman, however, who called and started reading from her garden journal about what had been happening to a maple tree on her property.

Afterward, the caller said, “See, I keep a garden journal!”’

Cue said it felt good to know that the woman remembered her garden journal advice and followed it.

“Sometimes, you don’t hear back from people, so it was really nice to hear from someone that they were keeping track of their plants,” Cue said.

Cue also oversaw the Master Gardener program in which people volunteer in their communities to provide researched-based gardening information to those who need it.

“They really make a difference in their communities,” Cue said.

With a 10-county accountability region, it was impossible for Cue to get to all those areas all the time.

Having master gardeners to take on projects where someone was needed onsite made a difference.

Cue enjoyed the opportunity to get to meet different people through her work.

She also noted a connection to horticulture and her previous occupation of auto body repair.

Cue did auto body repair for about 10 years, while working on a degree in agriculture with an emphasis in horticulture.

She noted that both fields involve getting to the root of a problem.

“Whether you have a wrinkle in your fender or you have a plant with a disease issue, it’s about taking those steps and asking those questions to figure out what needs to be done to correct the problem,” Cue said.

Cue earned her bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a master’s of agriculture degree with a focus on horticulture and adult learning from Iowa State University in Ames.

Now Cue is looking to the future as a retiree.

“I live on an acreage and I’m always planting things here,” she said, adding, “It’s probably a given that I’m going to be doing lots of gardening projects.”

She’s also looking into a volunteer opportunity where she can provide gardening advice to people.

While she’s excited to retire, it’s a little bittersweet.

“I’ll miss the people, meeting the people and the plants that go together,” she said.

But she’ll still have good memories of enthusiastic gardeners like the woman who grew so many jalapenos.