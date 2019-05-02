Employees at Methodist Fremont Health didn’t go to Alaska for the recent Iditarod.
But they had the opportunity to travel for miles — without leaving home — to gain better health.
The local hospital recently concluded the “Last Great Race — Iditarod Team Challenge” for 2019.
More than 220 employees participated in the eight-week team challenge intended to encourage healthy habits.
This year’s winning team was the Mush Puppies, said Jill Gossett, community health and wellness coordinator and employee wellness chairperson.
The Iditarod is a dog sled race that takes place each year in Alaska.
Sometimes called the “Last Great Race,” it is more than 1,150 miles long, but officially is listed as 1,049 miles because Alaska is the 49th state in the United States.
At the hospital, a team of six consisted of a leader (musher) and the members who were the “sled dogs.”
The challenge was for Methodist Fremont Health staff to track miles of cardiovascular activity in a race to reach the Iditarod finish line.
Activities could include walking, biking, swimming or working out on an elliptical machine.
Each team member individually tracked his or her miles for the week and reported that number to the musher. The team’s musher was responsible for reporting mileage during the program.
The “Last Great Race” challenge, offered solely to employees, has taken place at Methodist Fremont Health for more than five years.
Gossett said the Iditarod challenge was created a few years ago when the wellness committee had a member from Alaska.
“We designed the challenge to be a true ‘physical activity’ challenge to motivate and create healthy habits of exercise with participation,” Gossett said.
If employees exercise consistently for eight weeks, the hope is that it will become a habit.
The challenge also raises awareness of the importance of being active and committee members hope to encourage cardiovascular exercise as an essential part of an employee’s exercise routine.
In the past five years, numbers of participating employees have ranged from 108 to 234.
“It’s been fun to see how many employees show their competitive spirit and use team-building activities to motivate each other during this challenge,” Gossett said.
While it wasn’t possible this year due to renovations, the committee has posted a map of Alaska and the teams along the race route in the cafeteria.
“We have also had ‘check points’ along the way and gave out Scooby snacks (dog treats) and trail mix or spun a prize wheel for bonus miles or unexpected delays (blizzard, sick dog, lost team), just to make it more fun,” she said.
Team members even got creative when it came to finding a name for their group. Some of this year's team names included: Scrambled Legs; Mushbusters; and Agony of de Feet.
At the end, teams who’ve completed the 1,049 miles have earned T-shirts that state: “I have completed the Iditarod Challenge.”
“Our employees seem to enjoy this challenge and look forward to it every year,” Gossett said. “We will continue to offer it until we see the numbers participating decline.”