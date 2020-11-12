Hours extended for tree disposal site

The hours for Fremont’s tree disposal site have been extended.
The site will now be open through sundown on Sunday, Nov. 15. The tree disposal site is located on South Broad Street, just north of the Platte River Bridge. There is no fee for tree debris disposal. Residents and businesses are responsible for their own tree debris.
Regular hours will resume the week of Nov. 16, with the site being open on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.