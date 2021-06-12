Houseal Lavigne provides update during special City Council and Planning Commission meeting

April’s community visioning workshops took place in Fremont City ‘Auditorium and Washington Elementary School. Additionally, representatives from the City of Fremont and Houseal Lavigne visited Lincoln Premium Poultry to garner feedback from employees.

The sessions were meant to give Fremont residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on future projects and development for the city.

“I just want to reiterate that these are not our recommendations and these are not our plan’s focus, so much as this is feedback that we heard from the community,” Davis said. “It’s the kinds of things that we’re going to want to address in the plan.”

Feedback and recommendations from the community included providing more affordable housing options for the Fremont community, developing more dining and retail options in Fremont and improving the city’s trail system.

Davis said respondents identified a need for more affordable housing options, as well as additional workforce housing options to support their job.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There was a concern about some of the general upkeep or the cleanliness of residential neighborhoods,” Davis said. “That’s important to make sure that Fremont is attractive and inviting.”