Houseal Lavigne provides update during special City Council and Planning Commission meeting

The Fremont City Council and Planning Commission had a joint special meeting on Thursday to hear updates on efforts to update the city’s Unified Development Code, Long-Range Transportation Plan and Comprehensive Plan.
City Council and the Planning Commission received an update from Houseal Lavigne, the Chicago-based planning and design firm contracted by the city to update the two plans and code, on information collected from community visioning workshops that took place in April.
Additionally, the two bodies learned of next steps and timeline from the firm regarding the updates.
“Today we’re really here to focus on the community vision, goals and policies and to talk a little bit about the citywide framework plans and web meetings,” Nik Davis, principal at Houseal Lavigne, said. “I think at this point we’re moving away from the web meetings, so those citywide framework plans are going to be presented to you over the next several months.”
The Comprehensive Plan is a document, typically updated every 10 years, that guides the future growth and development of Fremont. The process of updating the documents, which began in November, is expected to reach the hands of City Council by May 2022.
The Unified Development Code is expected to be passed in August 2022, shortly after the Comprehensive Plan and Long-Range Transportation Plan.
April’s community visioning workshops took place in Fremont City ‘Auditorium and Washington Elementary School. Additionally, representatives from the City of Fremont and Houseal Lavigne visited Lincoln Premium Poultry to garner feedback from employees.
The sessions were meant to give Fremont residents the opportunity to voice their opinion on future projects and development for the city.
“I just want to reiterate that these are not our recommendations and these are not our plan’s focus, so much as this is feedback that we heard from the community,” Davis said. “It’s the kinds of things that we’re going to want to address in the plan.”
Feedback and recommendations from the community included providing more affordable housing options for the Fremont community, developing more dining and retail options in Fremont and improving the city’s trail system.
Davis said respondents identified a need for more affordable housing options, as well as additional workforce housing options to support their job.
“There was a concern about some of the general upkeep or the cleanliness of residential neighborhoods,” Davis said. “That’s important to make sure that Fremont is attractive and inviting.”
Davis added that there is a “strong desire” for additional restaurants and retail options in the Fremont community. Davis said residents identified a need for more commercial uses in the city. He said respondents thought they could get basic necessities in Fremont, but would often travel to Omaha or surrounding cities to do other shopping.
“There is a strong desire for additional restaurants and dining options throughout the community, not just in one location, and then the need for clothing or retail options like a Target or Kohl’s,” he said.
Davis said residents consistently listed downtown Fremont as an asset to the community. He said residents listed the area as a popular place to shop and eat in the area.
“It’s just a unique place,” he said. “Downtown areas are this unique aspect. There’s an opportunity to improve shopping and dining.”
Davis also identified that many Fremont residents pointed to the city’s trail system as a positive asset to the community. However, he said those same respondents thought the trails needed to be connected to the rest of the community.
Those connections could help provide better access between the trail systems into different parts of the community, such as the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.
“They were identifying some opportunities for just a way to connect the trail so you can go around the entire community or how you move through the community,” Davis said.
During the presentation, Davis also pointed to issues such as flooding, community cohesion and the city’s workforce as areas of focus brought forward by the Fremont community.
Davis concluded by presenting the next stages for the Comprehensive Plan in the coming months. In July, Davis the community vision statement, preliminary goals and policies and preliminary land use plan will be completed.
“These two or three deliverables, coupled with the transportation model, will really set the stage for what the subsequent sections of the Comprehensive Plan are going to address,” he said.
In August, Houseal Lavigne will return to Fremont to present those findings. The firm also plans to host student and youth workshops to garner feedback on future development in the city.
“We’ve done quite a few workshops with students and they’re very receptive,” he said. “They do what their parents say despite what they tell you and they also know where they like to go outside of this community or where they like to go here. So, you get some pretty interesting ideas.”