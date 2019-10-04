Residents of Fremont and Dodge County are invited to take part in an upcoming opportunity on hazardous waste.
A Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the west parking lot of Christensen Field in Fremont.
Acceptable waste materials are:
- Oil-based paints.
- Paint-related materials, such as stains and varnishes.
- Poisons.
- Fertilizers.
- Pesticides.
- Insecticides and other lawn material.
- Herbicides.
- Compact Fluorescent Lights CFLs and fluorescent tubes.
- Lead acid batteries.
- Outdated or unwanted pharmaceuticals.
Various other items will not be accepted. Unacceptable waste materials are:
- Latex-based paints.
- Sharps or needles.
- Printed Circuit Boards (PBCs).
- Radioactive wastes.
- Tires.
- Appliances.
- Household trash.
- Motor oil.
Any used motor oil may be recycled at the Fremont Transfer Station at 1200 Hamilton St.
Keep Fremont Beautiful — in cooperation with the City of Fremont, Dodge County and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy — are the hosts of the one-day collection event.
Residents of Dodge County and those with a Fremont address may participate, KFB executive director Leila Hybl said.
The collection is for household wastes only. No business hazardous waste will be accepted.
Participants are asked to leave chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers, in the original container so they may be packed for safe transport. Five-gallon containers are the largest containers that will be accepted.
When it comes to medicines, participants are asked to black out any personal information and leave the medicines in the original bottles. The names of the pharmaceuticals need to be known so they may be properly sorted for disposal.
Although latex-based paints won’t be accepted at the collection event, they can be disposed of properly. Appropriate disposal requires that the paint is completely dried or hardened before it’s put into the household trash.
Residents are instructed to use kitty litter or vermiculite to mix with and dry out the unusable paint in a plastic-lined box.
Once the material is dry, seal and discard the bag in the trash. Empty paint cans also may go in the trash. Be sure to remove lids so the refuse hauler is able to see the can is dry and empty.
To harden latex-based paint for proper disposal, residents should use a commercial hardener which can be found at most hardware stores. This is a solution that is added to the paint so it becomes hardened and appropriate for curbside disposal, KFB stated in a press release. Remove paint can lids before placing in the trash.
Keep Fremont Beautiful received a grant through the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to pay for expenses associated with the transport and disposal of the hazardous waste.
Household Hazardous Waste Collections are expensive and KFB would not be able to provide this service without grant funding, Hybl said.
The City of Fremont and Dodge County both contribute matching funds for the grant while numerous volunteers contribute time for planning and implementation of the program.
Hybl encourages residents to participate.
“I hope they will take part, because it is the only opportunity throughout the year for residents in this area to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste,” Hybl told the Fremont Tribune. “We don’t have a facility in Dodge County that accepts hazardous waste for disposal so having this annual event provides people with a solution to getting those unused or outdated items out of their homes.”
Hybl said this is a perfect time to start planning by going through garages, sheds and basements to gather the hazardous wastes for disposal.
Most homes contain at least 100 pounds of hazardous wastes and residents probably have many products that qualify and need to be disposed of properly.
In August, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy announced that it awarded KFB with a $20,225 grant to hold a one-day household hazardous waste collection event; one all-metals market drop-site collection event; and to provide recycling opportunities at public events for Fremont and Dodge County.
Anyone with questions may call the KFB office at 402-941-6122.