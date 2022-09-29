Household hazardous waste collection event set for Saturday

A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 1, at Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Residents of Dodge County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to this collection site. No business hazardous waste will be allowed.
Acceptable waste materials will include oil-based paints, paint related products, poisons, fertilizer, insecticides and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs and mercury containing items.
Waste materials that will not be accepted include containers over five gallons, latex-based paints, pharmaceuticals, sharps or needles, radioactive wastes, tires, appliances, household trash, lead acid batteries and motor oil.