Household hazardous waste disposal events set

Area residents will have opportunities in September and October to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.
September events are planned in Pender and Blair.
An October event is scheduled to take place in Fremont.
This month, the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council (RC&D) is having free Household Hazardous Waste Collections.
These collections are open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
A Friday event is set from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Blair Recycling Center, 440 S. Third Ave.
Another collection is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 12 at the Pender Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 415 S. Fourth St., in Pender.
Household quantities of the following will be accepted: paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries.
Items not accepted are: tires, electronic equipment, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, or biological hazards.
A very limited number of 2.5-gallon jugs will be allowed or accepted.
The contractor, Red Willow County HHW, has the final word on what items and quantities they will accept, said Kent Neumann, executive director of Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D.
Neumann said participants are to stay in their vehicles with windows rolled up and volunteers will unload the items and try to maintain social distance. There will be no surveys.
HHW collections have been taking place for years.
“The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Area (RC&D) has been conducting Household Hazardous Waste Collections in their six-county area since 2008,” Neumann told the Fremont Tribune. “Residents are able to drop off paint, varnish, pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals (household quantities only) and know that they will be properly disposed of. Of course, this collection is free to local residents.”
Neumann told how the events are able to take place.
“Funding has usually come from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, now called the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” Neumann said. “There is a required match for the grant, and the RC&D is usually able to meet that with volunteer labor. The RC&D board of directors are all volunteers and adopt projects that need to be done, but aren’t getting done. The HHW Collection is one of those projects and is appreciated by all of those who take part.”
Those wanting more information may contact Neumann at the Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council office at 402-685-4020 or cell at 712-223-2232 or via email at office@nlhrcd.org.
Keep Fremont Beautiful is planning a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in October.
The free event is set from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the west parking lot of Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.
Residents of Fremont and Dodge County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to this event. No business hazardous waste will be accepted.
Accepted waste materials include: oil-based paints, paint-related materials (such as stains and varnishes), poisons, fertilizer, pesticides, insecticides and other lawn material, herbicides, Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and fluorescent tubes, outdated or unwanted pharmaceuticals.
Materials that won’t be accepted include: latex-based paints, sharps or needles, PCBs, radioactive wastes, tires, appliances, household trash, lead acid batteries or motor oil.
Used motor oil may be recycled at the Fremont Transfer Station, 1200 Hamilton St. Acid batteries may be taken to auto parts retailers for a rebate.
Latex-based paint will not be accepted at this event, as it can be safely disposed of in the curbside trash receptacle after it is completely dried out or hardened, said Casey Vaughan, executive director of Keep Fremont Beautiful.
To dry out latex-based paint: Use kitty litter or vermiculite to mix with the unusable paint. Then pour the mixture into a plastic-lined box to dry. Empty paint cans may go in the trash. Be sure to remove the lids so your refuse hauler is able to see the can is empty and dry.
To harden latex-based paint for proper disposal: Use a commercial hardener available at most hardware stores. This is a solution added to the paint so it becomes hardened and may be safely disposed of curbside. Remove paint can lids prior to placing in the trash.
Anyone with questions or concerns may call or email Keep Fremont Beautiful at 402-941-6122 or keepfremontbeautiful@gmail.com. The KFB website is found at www.keepfremontbeautiful.org.
