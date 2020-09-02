Household hazardous waste disposal events set

Neumann said participants are to stay in their vehicles with windows rolled up and volunteers will unload the items and try to maintain social distance. There will be no surveys.

HHW collections have been taking place for years.

“The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Area (RC&D) has been conducting Household Hazardous Waste Collections in their six-county area since 2008,” Neumann told the Fremont Tribune. “Residents are able to drop off paint, varnish, pesticides, herbicides, and other chemicals (household quantities only) and know that they will be properly disposed of. Of course, this collection is free to local residents.”

Neumann told how the events are able to take place.

“Funding has usually come from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, now called the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” Neumann said. “There is a required match for the grant, and the RC&D is usually able to meet that with volunteer labor. The RC&D board of directors are all volunteers and adopt projects that need to be done, but aren’t getting done. The HHW Collection is one of those projects and is appreciated by all of those who take part.”