Area residents have an opportunity to properly dispose of household hazardous waste items this weekend.
An HHW collection is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Burt County Fairgrounds in Oakland.
Items will be accepted free of charge.
This event is open to residents of Dodge, Washington, Burt, Cuming, Thurston and Dakota counties.
Collections also are planned from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the Wisner City Auditorium parking lot, 1001 Avenue D; and from 3-6 p.m. Friday at the old waste-water treatment facility, South 16th and Willow streets, Dakota City.
Accepted items include: old paint; chemicals used for cleaning, lawns and gardens; pesticides, herbicides; oil; anti-freeze; and fluorescent light bulbs.
Only household quantities of items will be accepted.
No commercial quantities can be accepted as there is a fixed budget for the collection.
You have free articles remaining.
Items not accepted include: tires, electronic equipment, appliances, PCB chemicals, mercury, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders or biological hazards.
The contractor, Clean Harbors Environmental Services, has the final word on what items and quantities it will accept.
The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council Board of Directors is hosting the event. The event is funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Kent Neumann, executive director of the Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D, encourages area residents to participate.
“When local residents take part in these collections, they not only remove hazardous materials from their homes, but they help protect the environment by keeping these materials from getting into our water, in our soil, in our air, or on the food that we eat,” Neumann told the Tribune. “Some items, like latex paint, aren’t necessarily hazardous, but they can be a nuisance and difficult to properly dispose of. All of the materials collected will be safely put in containers, transported, and properly disposed of.”
The Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council is a 501©3 non-profit organization and consists of 14 volunteers from Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Washington, Dodge and Cuming counties. The RC&D Office is in Oakland.
For more information, contact Neumann at 712-223-2232 or office@nlhrcd.org.