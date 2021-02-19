Housing study for Fremont community discussed at virtual meeting

Keelan said GFDC’s development of its Housing Task Force had been vital for the housing study.

“The next step for that task force is to go back to the study that Keith and I completed and actually prioritize some projects and be in the position right now, which they are, of assisting developers and getting projects put through the system and get them stuck in the ground for residents of the community and the county,” he said.

Carl said much has happened since the last study in 2017, including the spring 2019 flooding and COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each one of those is having an impact one way or another on the provision of housing throughout the county,” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that at least those were included in the study process, that we were analyzing how people have been affected by these two significant events and these two significant incidents in Dodge County.”

Some of the study’s main objectives included focusing on workforce housing, as well as having other organizations involved in the process.

“The greater the circle of partnerships you have, the more buckets of money you can tap into for various housing projects, both housing construction and rehabilitation,” Carl said.