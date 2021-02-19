Housing study for Fremont community discussed at virtual meeting

Keith Carl said there’s much to be excited about for Dodge County and Fremont’s growth.
“But it’s important to understand that housing is an economic development activity, and if we want to experience that job creation and experience that population increase, housing creation and housing development needs to be at the forefront of economic development activities,” he said at a virtual meeting Feb. 11.
Last week, the Greater Fremont Development Council held its Housing Forum, which included housing developers, community members and local leadership, including Mayor Joey Spellerberg.
The meeting also discussed the 2021 Dodge County and Communities-Wide Housing Study, which GFDC Director of Quality Life Lauren Foster said was much-needed with companies like the Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.
“So last year, we worked with Hanna:Keelan again to update that study to see where our current housing trajectory is headed,” she said. “So they went and looked ahead to 2025 to see what we needed to address our housing needs.”
Tim Keelan, along with Carl, of Hanna:Keelan, a Lincoln-based community planning and research consulting firm, spoke at the meeting about the study, which focuses on population and housing trends and predictions.
Keelan said GFDC’s development of its Housing Task Force had been vital for the housing study.
“The next step for that task force is to go back to the study that Keith and I completed and actually prioritize some projects and be in the position right now, which they are, of assisting developers and getting projects put through the system and get them stuck in the ground for residents of the community and the county,” he said.
Carl said much has happened since the last study in 2017, including the spring 2019 flooding and COVID-19 pandemic.
“Each one of those is having an impact one way or another on the provision of housing throughout the county,” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that at least those were included in the study process, that we were analyzing how people have been affected by these two significant events and these two significant incidents in Dodge County.”
Some of the study’s main objectives included focusing on workforce housing, as well as having other organizations involved in the process.
“The greater the circle of partnerships you have, the more buckets of money you can tap into for various housing projects, both housing construction and rehabilitation,” Carl said.
Carl said the county’s population had remained stable since 2000. He said communities like Fremont, Hooper and North Bend could see population increases over the next five years.
The study included projected populations based on a scenario in which 1,000 full-time job opportunities are created in the community, which Carl said would provide significant increases.
“So you can see how the creation of jobs and housing has an effect on what the maximum population could potentially be in your county,” he said.
With Dodge County having a low housing vacancy, Keelan said the study identified a five-year demand in the county for around 1,300 units.
“Of course no one likes to own vacant housing, but you need to have housing available, and it has to be housing available at different price points and different styles for different households and families,” he said.
However, Keelan said he was happy to see that Fremont had added 500 housing units since the last study.
“So what we have here is a situation where there’s an ongoing development of housing, and the last housing study actually spurred development of housing in the communities,” he said.
With upcoming housing developments, Keelan said 1,900 units are all at various phases in the pipeline.
“The good news is there’s an excellent demand in the county for housing, an excellent demand in Fremont,” he said. “And there’s housing projects coming on board, there’s some that are getting finished up.”
The study also includes data on population groups, which Keelan said gives developers a good idea of what their price points should be, as well as initiatives for the task force, including education for the public.
“Twenty years ago, the average person on the street didn’t know much about housing other than the house they lived in,” he said. “And today, housing has become a major issue in communities, it’s become a major issue as it relates to quality of life.”
Another initiative includes financing for projects, which Keelan said is much more varied than in the past.
“We’ve seen a lot of funding sources come and go,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about how many funding sources are out there today compared to 20 years ago.”
Spellerberg spoke about Fremont’s upcoming comprehensive plan, the city’s first since 2012. He said the plan had a large section dedicated to housing that would take from the study.
“I’d like to see more folks live in Fremont,” he said. “I know we have a lot of people work and commute in Fremont because of our location, but as we continue to build on our amenities and what we have to offer, I think housing is a huge need.”
The city’s last comprehensive plan also saw a need for housing at diverse price points, as well as the rehabilitation of old buildings and complementary land-use patterns, which Spellerberg said he hoped to address as well.
Spellerberg thanked everyone for attending the meeting and showing care and concern for housing in the Fremont area.
“We are all in this together, and partnerships are what make this happen,” he said. “We have partnerships and we have money and we have people willing to put in the work, and we’re on the right track, so I appreciate all your help.”