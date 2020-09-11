Howells to host 5K run/walk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Howells 5K Run/Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, during the Honor Flight Weekend in Howells.

The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. Second St. in Howells. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and the event is sponsored by the Howells-Dodge FCCLA. All ages and strollers are welcome.

Entry fee is $20 and includes a T-Shirt, if registration is received by Sept. 14. After that date registration is $15 and registration forms can be picked up at area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org, by clicking on activities and FCCLA, and scrolling to the registration article. Walk-ins also are welcome.

