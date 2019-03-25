The Archbishop Bergan speech team traveled to Kearney for the state championships on Friday.
Led by junior Raegan Hoyle, the team scored 32 points en route to a ninth-place finish overall. Hoyle advanced to the finals in both of her events, placing third in serious and third in persuasive.
Other students competing were Angelee Rump, Grant Gibson, and Jobe Sullivan. Gibson’s humorous speech narrowly missed the finals, finishing in a tie for seventh place, and the duet of Rump and Gibson also finished in a tie for seventh place.