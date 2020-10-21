Human remains found outside Wahoo believed to belong to unnamed missing male

Human remains discovered in Saunders County on Tuesday are believed to belong to previously reported missing male, according to a Saunders County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said a survey crew reported the body to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday afternoon. The body was located in a tree line near County Road 17, just south of County Road M.

Stukenholtz told the Tribune there is no indication of foul play in the individual’s death.

“There’s really no need for the public to be concerned about that,” he said.

While Stukenholtz said the sheriff’s office is not ready to disclose the name of the individual yet, he said he is about “99%” sure the body is the unnamed missing individual.

Stukenholtz said an autopsy on the individual was completed this morning. Additionally, he said the department is waiting on forensic evidence to “firm up what we believe is the identity.”

“I would add that we really appreciate the number of volunteers who provided canines, the [Nebraska Game and Parks Commission] and the Nebraska State Patrol,” he said. “We’ve had a number of events and search parties that people volunteered their time for, so that was appreciated.”

