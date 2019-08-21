Savanah Reed, head kennel tech at the Dodge County Humane Society, said the shelter doesn’t usually get help from younger kids when it comes to taking care of its animals.
But she said the shelter made an exception this past summer for middle-schoolers Alex Cerritos-Grimes and brothers Cooper and Caden Kolm.
“They’re kind to the animals and they’re respectful to our staff members,” Reed said. “So we really let them jump on board and we showed them the ropes and how we do everything here.”
The three Fremont sixth- and seventh-graders devoted their time last summer to walking, bathing and playing with the Humane Society’s dogs and cats, shadowing the kennel techs who worked there.
“I was just bored at my house and decided to call the Humane Society to ask if I could come help walk dogs,” Cooper Kolm, 11, said.
At first, the boys started coming every couple of days in mid-June, but by the beginning of July, were coming almost every day, sometimes for hours at a time, Reed said.
“I just wanted to help out, and it was something to do for the summer, just to help out with the community,” Cerritos-Grimes, 11, said.
The boys started off walking the dogs and playing with them, but were soon taught how to bathe the dogs and feed them.
“It was just little things here and there that they would help us out with,” Reed said. And it just may seem little, but to us, it was just a tremendous help.”
During their time at the shelter, the boys started to get to know the dogs better. Cerritos-Grimes took a liking to Duke, a beagle, while Caden Kolm’s favorite was a dog named Riley.
“Winnie and Elroy were just so playful and cute,” Cooper Kolm said. “I’ve even begged my parents numerous times about adopting Winnie.”
Winnie is usually timid and wary of strangers, Reed said, but not around the boys.
“Every time she comes around the corner and sees Cooper, she lights up and she’s just so excited,” she said. “So it’s really good to see that the dogs are getting used to them and they know that when those boys come that they’re going to be able to go outside and play.”
Executive director Tamar Reed said the Humane Society usually hires 18- or 19-year-olds, but hired three 16-year-olds this past summer as part of a program to get more younger people involved with its day-to-day operations.
“It’s just a great experience for the kids to realize this isn’t a glamorous job, but our animals need so much love and attention, plus everything else, like the cleaning and feeding and walking,” she said.
The three boys were the “guinea pigs” for the new program, Tamar Reed said, which gives children hands-on experiences with kennel techs.
“They worked with different staff members each day when they came in and learned all the ins and outs of animal care,” she said. “It’s something that we’re looking forward to going forward in the future over the summers and programs like that and bringing in kids.”
Tamar Reed said she was ultimately thankful for the boys’ volunteer work over the summer and the positive experiences it gave them and the animals.
“I think I have a bigger heart for cats and dogs because there are so many friendly animals there,” Caden Kolm, 12, said.
As for the future, all three boys said they wanted to continue to help out at the shelter over the school year, either after school or the weekends.
“I think it’s important just because it gives dogs and cats people to play with, and you get to help out with the workers,” Cerritos-Grimes said.
Savanah Reed also said she was thankful for the boys, who even got more of their friends to help volunteer with them at the Humane Society.
“Sometimes, kids can come in and just come and see the animals and leave right away,” she said. “But these three boys were so respectful and so kind, and I was just really happy to see that their parents raised them good.”