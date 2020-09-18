Humanities Nebraska offering pandemic relief funds

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local nonprofits have an opportunity to receive Nebraska Humanities grants.

From now until Oct. 1, Humanities Nebraska is accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds.

Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich said the organization had a desire to help desire to help.

“Humanities Nebraska is eager to continue supporting our local cultural partners throughout the state; the people and places that bring the humanities to life for all Nebraskans,” Sommerich said. “As our local partners continue to weather the challenges the pandemic as presented for their operations, we want to help any way we can.”

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human.

The organization is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation of the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

Funding for the grants is being provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented distribution.