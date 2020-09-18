Humanities Nebraska offering pandemic relief funds

Local nonprofits have an opportunity to receive Nebraska Humanities grants.
From now until Oct. 1, Humanities Nebraska is accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds.
Humanities Nebraska Executive Director Chris Sommerich said the organization had a desire to help desire to help.
“Humanities Nebraska is eager to continue supporting our local cultural partners throughout the state; the people and places that bring the humanities to life for all Nebraskans,” Sommerich said. “As our local partners continue to weather the challenges the pandemic as presented for their operations, we want to help any way we can.”
Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human.
The organization is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an appropriation of the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska.
Funding for the grants is being provided by the Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented distribution.
This distribution is designed to help support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and staff employed, while investing in programming in innovative ways, the organization said in a prepared statement.
Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners: Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council.
These two organizations, in turn, provide funding to arts and humanities organizations across the state. Humanities Nebraska will manage distributions of $150,000.
Eligible organizations include:
- Nonprofits with 501© status.
- Public institutions of higher education.
- State and local government agencies.
- Federally recognized Native American tribal governments.
Eligible organizations may request up to $10,000 in unrestricted funding to assist with programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis.
Based on the number of applications expected, awards generally will be made in the range of $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the organization’s budget size, but in some circumstances may be higher. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.
Those who apply to Humanities Nebraska for these grants must demonstrate that a commitment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization’s overall mission.
The National Endowment for the Humanities has defined the humanities as including — but not limited to:
- History.
- Literature.
- Languages.
- Jurisprudence.
- Philosophy.
- Comparative religion.
- Archaeology.
- Ethics.
- Social sciences when they employ human perspectives.
- And the history, theory and criticism of the arts.
Organizations may see the official grant guidelines and apply online at: humanitiesnebraska.org by the Oct. 1 deadline.
