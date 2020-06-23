Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau now offering livestreaming options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Humanities Nebraska (HN) is recognizing the continuing value of virtual programming during times of physical distancing by opening its Speakers Bureau to livestreaming opportunities for the first time in its 47-year history.

In order to make a variety of humanities-themed content available during the pandemic, HN now allows organizations to pay a reduced processing fee ($25) to book a speaker for a virtual program through Facebook LIVE, Zoom, or a similar online platform. If the organization agrees to publicly post the recorded program via a platform such as YouTube, HN will waive the processing fee entirely. The hosting organization and the speaker will work together on the details of the program as they do with a usual in-person program.

Any public library, senior center, school, or other not-for-profit organization in Nebraska that has questions about these virtual programs should ask by sending email to info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, and an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, with support from the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska. Funding for the HN Speakers Bureau is provided in part by the Johnny Carson Fund at Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Adah & Leon Millard Foundation, and the Dillon Foundation.

