Speaker Janie York will present a program, “Quilting your Legacy,” at 7 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., in Fremont.
This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Guild, as part of the HN Speakers Bureau.
York is a quilter with a mission and a vision. In the summer of 2003, York began the Women’s Voices project. Using written excerpts from the stories that she collected, York has been able to create “an artistic whole that visually helps the viewer to understand how domestic violence affects a woman’s life.”
“Quilting your Legacy” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, storytellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speakers bureau in the nation.
Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.
The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations, and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest speakers bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, visit www.humanitiesnebraska.org (speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone 402- 474-2131, fax 402-474-4852 or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.