Hundred Hills Hops and Vines continues to flourish in fourth year of business

Hundred Hills Hops and Vines is centered around family.
Even its name holds a special connection to Kara Sousek, the owner of the hopyard and vineyard located near Prague and Raymond.
The inspiration behind the "Hundred Hills" name came from Sousek's grandfather Frank Sousek, who based the name of the hills surrounding the Prague area.
"That's where the name came from," she said. "It's what a lot of people know as the Bohemian Alps of Nebraska."
The business, which now spans nearly 13 acres of land between its two locations in Raymond and Prague, launched in 2017. Sousek had just graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That spring, Sousek planted her first acre of grapes in Prague with plans to sell the product to Cellar 426 Winery in Ashland. At the same time, she continued working for a separate, 10-acre vineyard near Raymond.
After the owner of the Raymond vineyard went into retirement, Sousek began the transition to own the property. Now, Sousek is in her second year running the Raymond vineyard and has also seen her vineyard in Prague expand to 2.5 acres.
In addition to their expanding vineyard, Sousek said her and her brother-in-law Sam Creal wanted to begin harvesting hops. When Sousek first started the business in 2017, Creal planted around an acre of hops at his home.
While most of the grapes are typically sold to a group of local wineries, Sousek said the hops business was difficult to get off the ground.
"The hops have not been what we thought," she said. "There have been a little bit here and there to home brewers, but otherwise the hops haven't really taken off."
Sousek attributed the lack of growth in the business's hops sales to a lagging market in Nebraska.
"I know people that would love to use local grown hops, but there's kind of a big obstacle with getting them processed and providing the quantity that breweries are wanting to use," she said. "So far, it seems like Nebraska has a lot to figure out before we can grow a sustainable product for breweries in terms of hops."
Even so, Sousek has seen plenty of interest in the local vineyard's grape supply. Sousek said the focus on growing grapes has led the business to expand every year since it launched in 2017.
In addition to harvesting its own grapes, Sousek said Hundred Hills also provides custom harvesting for other Nebraska wineries. She said many wineries have issues harvesting grapes by hand, especially if they don't carry the same recognition as other, more popular wineries.
"Wineries can get some of their customers, if they have a big enough following, but it takes maybe 30 people to pick an acre of grapes in five hours," she said. "We used to do hand harvesting, but it was a lot of stress trying to make sure we had enough people to get them picked on time."
Instead of relying on individuals to pick their grapes each weekend, Sousek turned to a more efficient alternative; a mechanical harvester.
"We've been mechanically managing all of our grapes, except for when we plant new vineyards," she said. "What took 30 people four or five hours to do by hand takes us two or three people less than two hours."
Richard Hilski, the co-owner of Cellar 426 Winery, said Hundred Hills are an important partner in helping foster Nebraska's wine industry.
"We've been working with Kara for years now," he said. "It's important for us to have good, dedicated growers that we know and can count on to provide a good product for our clients."
Sousek said Hundred Hills is "very much" a family business. Growing up, her family harvested corn and soybeans, as well as livestock. After graduating college, Sousek said she wanted to return home and put a new spin on her family's farming operation.
"When we brought the vineyard back, it was kind of exciting but I think they were a little concerned," she said. "What new crop is this? Is this going to work out? But they have been very supportive."
Creal and Sousek's father focus heavily on custom harvesting. Sousek said Creal brings a wealth of mechanical experience to the business. That's important given the business's constant growth.
"That really helps since we do keep expanding," she said. "You can't really do everything by hand anymore."
Prior to working with Sousek at Hundred Hills, Creal worked at a car dealership in Lincoln. He also spent two years row crop farming before transitioning to the vineyard with Sousek.
"It's just been learning a new thing almost every day for a while," Creal said. "It seemed like it was just learning a new skill or trade or anything like that to help."
Having established roots in the growing business alongside his family, Creal said he is excited to see how Hundred Hills develops in the coming years.
"We've got two small kids together right now and it'd be great to see them come out and help as time goes by," he said. " ... That is a nice thought for the future, but we'll just have to wait and see."
Over the last four years, Creal said the opportunity to foster connections with area wineries and growers has been a bright spot for him and the business.
"We try to do what we do well and provide a high-quality product," he said. "I'm just proud to see that go through, once it is in the wineries hands, to see what we produce become the end product that people enjoy, whether it is wine or beer."
Over the next two years, Sousek said she hopes to see Hundred Hills continue to expand. Those plans include putting in more acreage to allow for more grapes to be planted.
"It's an exciting time where there's a few new grape varieties out there that we are finding make very good wine," she said. " ... It's a very exciting time for growing grapes. The market is very good for them."
In the future, Sousek also hopes to open a winery that would be run by the family in conjunction with the vineyard.
It's a lofty goal given the amount of product she would need to produce to continue supplying other local wineries as well as her own, but Sousek is looking forward to the opportunity for growth.
"I feel very blessed with the past four years since we started," she said. "Just seeing the tremendous support from friends and family, they've all gotten on board with it. It's a great, great journey and it's been a great learning experience so far."