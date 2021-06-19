Hundred Hills Hops and Vines continues to flourish in fourth year of business

"That really helps since we do keep expanding," she said. "You can't really do everything by hand anymore."

Prior to working with Sousek at Hundred Hills, Creal worked at a car dealership in Lincoln. He also spent two years row crop farming before transitioning to the vineyard with Sousek.

"It's just been learning a new thing almost every day for a while," Creal said. "It seemed like it was just learning a new skill or trade or anything like that to help."

Having established roots in the growing business alongside his family, Creal said he is excited to see how Hundred Hills develops in the coming years.

"We've got two small kids together right now and it'd be great to see them come out and help as time goes by," he said. " ... That is a nice thought for the future, but we'll just have to wait and see."

Over the last four years, Creal said the opportunity to foster connections with area wineries and growers has been a bright spot for him and the business.

"We try to do what we do well and provide a high-quality product," he said. "I'm just proud to see that go through, once it is in the wineries hands, to see what we produce become the end product that people enjoy, whether it is wine or beer."