Hundreds attend Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

On the side of Mundie’s aircraft is the image of a kicking donkey, a symbol of the 95th Squadron. It’s one of the oldest squadrons in the U.S. Air Force and is still active today.

Although part of a group that is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the 95th Squadron flies the large RC-135 aircraft out of Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.

“I was in the unit for four years from 1996 to 2000,” Mundie said. “That’s kind of why I built the airplane (Nieuport 28 replica).”

The number, 14, on Mundie’s aircraft was the number of the plane that Lt. Quentin Roosevelt flew. Quentin was the youngest son of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and flew with 95th Aero Squadron during World War I.

History would record that Quentin died in aerial combat over France in an N-28. As of 2020, he is the only child of a U.S. President to die in combat.

“He was killed in action in 1918 in the airplane that looked like this airplane,” Mundie said. “This airplane commemorates his service and his sacrifice.”

Guests could see more aircraft at the event and visit with other attendees.

Thomas expressed appreciation to sponsors and the community for their support, noting that all proceeds are used for youth scholarships and activities in Fremont.

