Hundreds attend Rotary Fly-In Breakfast

Bruce Mundie flew a reminder of history into Fremont Municipal Airport on Sunday.
Mundie’s replica of a Nieuport 28 was one of the planes attracting attention at the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast.
“The story behind this airplane is that when the U.S. military arrived in France in 1917, they didn’t have any combat airplanes so they went to the French,” he said.
So the French sold them the Nieuport 28 — a plane they’d rejected for their service.
While the French rejected this type of aircraft, many visitors at the annual breakfast were drawn to the replica.
Mike Thomas, event co-chairman, said about 400 people already had attended by 9:40 a.m. The event, which lasts until 1 p.m., typically draws between 600 and 650 attendees.
Previously, organizers wondered if attendance might be down this year due to COVID-19, but many people still came.
“Our attendance has been great so far,” Thomas said mid-morning. “We’re very pleased with the number of pilots who’ve flown in and we’ve had more planes come in this year than last year.”
Car buffs were invited to bring their classic vehicles to the event.
Al Emken brought his bright red 1965 Mustang convertible.
“People like to see classic cars and it adds to the flavor of the event,” the Fremont man said, adding, “I enjoy driving it.”
A clown, called Rainbow Trout, stayed busy with face painting during the breakfast.
“I think the kids have not only enjoyed the face painting, but this year we had balsa (wood) airplanes for the kids to put together,” Thomas said.
Unlike past years, visitors didn’t go through a buffet line for breakfast. Instead, Boy Scouts brought plates of pancakes and sausage to the tables where breakfast-eaters sat. Guests ate inside a large aircraft hangar. Morning temperatures were cool.
Erika Morales of Fremont and her friends and family paused for a moment after eating their breakfasts.
“The breakfast was excellent,” Morales said. “They’re taking care of us very well.”
Outside the building, visitors could get an up-close view of parked aircraft.
Mundie of Omaha stayed busy answering questions and providing a history lesson on the biplane fighter aircraft.
He said the French built the Nieuport 28, but rejected this aircraft for their service, instead choosing the Spad aircraft as it was superior.
But when the U.S. entered World War I, it didn’t have fighter aircraft available to produce and bring to Europe. So it bought the N-28 from the French.
On the side of Mundie’s aircraft is the image of a kicking donkey, a symbol of the 95th Squadron. It’s one of the oldest squadrons in the U.S. Air Force and is still active today.
Although part of a group that is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, the 95th Squadron flies the large RC-135 aircraft out of Mildenhall in the United Kingdom.
“I was in the unit for four years from 1996 to 2000,” Mundie said. “That’s kind of why I built the airplane (Nieuport 28 replica).”
The number, 14, on Mundie’s aircraft was the number of the plane that Lt. Quentin Roosevelt flew. Quentin was the youngest son of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt and flew with 95th Aero Squadron during World War I.
History would record that Quentin died in aerial combat over France in an N-28. As of 2020, he is the only child of a U.S. President to die in combat.
“He was killed in action in 1918 in the airplane that looked like this airplane,” Mundie said. “This airplane commemorates his service and his sacrifice.”
Guests could see more aircraft at the event and visit with other attendees.
Thomas expressed appreciation to sponsors and the community for their support, noting that all proceeds are used for youth scholarships and activities in Fremont.
