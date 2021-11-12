Hundreds of breakfast meals given to Fremont veterans by Hy-Vee

In honor of Veterans Day, Fremont Hy-Vee served free meals to hundreds of veterans for its annual breakfast.

“We beat last year’s numbers, and veterans were really excited and happy that we were able to do it inside instead of outside on drive-up, so it turned out very well,” Store Manager Josh Strain said. “It was well-organized and everyone was happy.”

The store served approximately 450 breakfast meals Thursday morning. Hy-Vee locations around the region also take part in the annual event.

From about 6-10 a.m., employees served veterans with meals of eggs, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, cheesy hash browns and bakery muffins, as well as coffee, water, orange juice and milk.

“We did go longer, because we were not going to turn away any veterans,” Strain said.

Last year, Fremont Hy-Vee had its event as a drive-thru, allowing veterans to pick up pre-made meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strain said this year’s event was shift back toward normalcy.

“We still took care of social distancing,” he said. “We did not put out as many chairs per table and we did not have as many tables out.”

At the door, the veterans were also thanked for their service by Hy-Vee employees.

“Local schools had put together thank-you cards to our vets, which we handed out to each vet,” Strain said. “We had commemorative coins that Hy-Vee does every year. We hand those out to veterans.”

Additionally, the event also featured support from local groups like the Fremont Rotary Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

“The veterans were well-thanked,” Strain said. “They liked being able to reconnect with some people that they lost touch with.”

As well as the veterans, Strain also said the employees were grateful for the breakfast event.

“I’ve got employees who are the fathers of people in the service, I’ve got employees who are the daughters of people who were in the service,” he said. “So everyone was happy to do it.”

With Hy-Vee seeing another successful year for the breakfast, Strain said it’s important to show appreciation for the country’s veterans.

“We need to give thanks. We need to honor them. We need to recognize them,” he said. “This is their day, and so we’d like to celebrate with them.”

