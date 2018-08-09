Hundreds of area residents descended upon the Fremont Mall on Thursday afternoon for the second annual Dodge County Collaborative Team FREEmont Community Resource Fair.
Children were provided backpacks loaded with school supplies while adults learned about various local community agencies, organizations and programs.
Well over 500 people attended this year’s FREEmont Community Resource Fair, similar to last year’s showing. Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing says the popularity of the event shows the level of need for resources like school supplies are high in the community.
“There is definitely a need. There are not enough resources so hopefully events like this can fill that gap, and connect people with organizations that do provide those things,” she said.
More than 20 local agencies and organizations participated in the event, with most providing a little fun, food, supplies and information to attendees at booths set up within the mall.
One local agency that participated was Care Corps.
Executive Director Tera Kucera gave away free candy to children as well as loaves of bread and vegetables to parents and families at the event.
“We are giving away bread and cucumbers, and lots of good information about our shelter and food pantry,” she said.
Kucera says she appreciates being able to come together with other local agencies for the event, and that the main goal is pretty self-explanatory.
“We are all here together to provide the resources that people in the community need, and this event allows people to do it in a one stop-type shop,” she said.
The event also allows Care Corps to get out into the community and reach people who may not be aware of their various services.
“If anybody needs access to shelter, food, clothing, or assistance with rent or utilities, we are here to help,” she said. “For those that don’t know exactly what we do and have the need, we are here.”
For Uhing, providing a fun and community event like FREEmont Community Resource Fair allows people to make contact with agencies and organizations they may otherwise not seek out.
“Sometimes there is a stigma attached to going to certain agencies, and this is all about everyone coming together,” she said. “This event is not tied to any of us (agencies) and I think it helps people feel more comfortable.”
In total, the event provided 256 children with new book bags filled with paper, writing utensils and other school supplies.
“We have way more people than that standing out here,” Uhing said. “When we run out of backpacks, we also have extra school supplies. We just want to provide as many people as we can with something.”
After people received school supplies and other resources, attendees who visited at least eight booths during the event were invited to attend an afternoon showing of the “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” at Main Street Theatres.
The event wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of so many organizations, Uhing said, including: the Fremont Area Community Foundation, Fremont Public Schools, Fremont Health, Fremont Area United Way, Pinnacle Bank, Three Rivers Public Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership.
Other participating organizations included Sixpence, Salvation Army, Wellcare Health Plans, Habitat for Humanity, Fremont Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Care Corps, Life Choices, Early Development Network, and Nebraska Extension.
“This really demonstrated what a community can accomplish when they are willing to help those that reside within that community,” Uhing said.