Hunters may enter lottery for deer hunting access on central Platte River

Hunters may enter a lottery to gain deer hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access (PRRA) lands in the central Platte River Valley, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Forty-seven hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands Nov. 16-22, 2020.

Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted by mail or drop box at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Hunters can apply to hunt three areas but will only receive permission on one area if their name is drawn.

New this year, two hunters have the option to submit a buddy application to ensure they are both on the same area if drawn.

Lottery winners will be notified by Sept. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp in order to hunt.

PRRA lands are closed to all access Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas can be obtained at platteaccess.org, by calling 308-865-5338 or emailing ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov.

