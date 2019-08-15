The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Plains Equipment Group, has announced a new challenge for hunters beginning Sept. 1.
The Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge encourages hunters to take a pledge to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2019-20 hunting seasons. Those who take someone new hunting can upload a photo of their hunting trip to the commission’s website and will be registered to win great prizes including a camo John Deere XUV590M crossover utility vehicle from Plains Equipment Group valued at $15,300; gift cards to Cabela’s and Scheels, a Nebraska State Park stay, shotguns, and outdoor gear all donated by partners who are invested in recruiting more hunters.
Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1-May 31, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2020. For more information or to take the pledge, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting.