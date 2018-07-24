At 104 years young, Evelyn Farris is no Monday morning quarterback.
But the local woman had a little coaching advice for Husker Cole Conrad — after she recovered from a big surprise on Monday afternoon.
The local woman’s mouth dropped open when Conrad, starting center for the Nebraska football team, walked into Nye Legacy in Fremont.
At 6-foot, 5 inches tall, the offensive lineman towered over Farris — who dressed in red — sat in a wheelchair. Conrad bent down to give the astounded Husker fan a big hug.
Conrad, who graduated from Archbishop Bergan in 2014, also gave Farris an autographed photo of himself, and Jen Bryant, a certified nursing assistant, handed the woman an autographed photo of Huskers head coach Scott Frost.
The photos were given to Farris in honor of her 104th birthday, which was June 21. About 15 residents along with staffers attended the photo handoff.
“Oh goodness sake. I’m maybe gonna have a heart attack now,” Farris said with a big smile.
“Don’t do that,” Conrad said, grinning back.
Laughter filled the halls and staffers chanted “Go Big Red.”
“How many 104-year-olds get a picture like this?” Farris wondered aloud.
“I don’t know. Not a lot,” Conrad said.
One staffer asked Farris if she had any words of wisdom for Conrad.
She thought for a moment.
“Just keep rolling and knock the hell out of them and don’t let the ball get away,” she said.
Conrad smiled.
“I’ll score a lot of touchdowns for you,” he said.
As staffers anticipate a good season, Farris — like any true fan — spoke of her unwavering loyalty in any season.
“They’re always great no matter how bad they play,” Farris said, “If they’re bad, I’ll be right there with them.”
Even if the team doesn’t win, “just be a good player,” Farris told Conrad, adding, “And I think you are.”
“I try to be,” he said.
Earlier in conversation, Conrad asked if Farris was ready for the football season.
“I’m always ready for the season,” she said.
And Farris has seen many of them.
“She’s been a longtime Husker fan,” said Farris’ daughter, Sharon Agress of North Bend. “She used to go to a lot of the games. She and other ladies would go. They had a parking spot right across from the stadium. They’d tailgate and then go to the game.”
Farris even regaled the group with a couple of colorful stories.
“I’m going to have to get me a new red suit,” Farris said. “I don’t know how many I’ve worn out.”
Farris told how she and one of her pals would get a new red slack suit so they could go dressed up to the games.
She had another memory.
“We were going across the bridge, going down 10th Street into Lincoln to a game one day and the road was jammed,” Farris said.
Her friend, who was driving, looked toward a parking space. When she looked back, a car had stopped right in front of them.
“She slammed on the brakes,” Farris said. “I had a scotch and water in my hand. It went all over my face and I looked at her and I busted out laughing. And she said, ‘Don’t laugh! There’s a policeman over there and he’s going to arrest us!’”
Those hearing the story burst out in laughter, figuring the two didn’t get arrested, but instead went home with a memorable story.
“It was just a good time,” Farris said about her days of attending Husker games.
The resident’s love of the game prompted Bryant to see if Frost or one of the players could come to see Farris.
“She’s a huge Husker fan and I just wanted to give her a surprise, because she hasn’t been to a game for a while,” Bryant said.
Neither the head coach nor a player could attend, but Frost did send an autographed photo.
And a Husker would come to Nye Legacy after all.
Ron Gross, president of Nye Health Services, is a neighbor of the Conrads and asked Cole’s dad if the player could pay Farris a visit.
Conrad was pleased to be invited.
“I thought it was awesome,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to turn out like this. I’m glad I could come and talk a little bit and make someone’s day.”
Gross complimented the polite, young athlete.
“What you see from Cole Conrad today is what you see every day,” Gross said. “He’s genuinely a nice man.”
After a while, Conrad prepared to leave.
“It was very nice meeting you,” he told Farris. “I know you’ll be cheering us on.”
He then posed for a couple of photos with Bryant and Farris. And staffers and residents applauded what had to be the biggest win of the day.