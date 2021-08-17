Hv-Vee in Fremont offering 3rd doses of two COVID vaccines

Free doses of the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.
That includes the Hy-Vee in Fremont.
“Fremont Hy-Vee pharmacy has third doses available for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as outlined by the CDC. Eligible individuals may walk in, or schedule their third dose, via the Hy-Vee website,” Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee assistant vice president, communications, told the Fremont Tribune.
The new doses, recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.
Also at this time, the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients will not receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the CDC and FDA.
Third doses are available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary.
However, patients also can schedule their third dose in advance via Hy-Vee’s online scheduler at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine .
Each of the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
The CDC states that the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose.
It is strongly recommended that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous dose(s).
At this time, there is not an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.
The CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
People should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them.
The CDC states that people will need to self-attest that they are severely to moderately immunocompromised, but do not need to show proof of their condition.
Hy-Vee recommends all pharmacy patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them to their appointment, which shows when they received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose and the vaccine manufacturer.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for people ages 12 and older and Moderna is authorized for individuals 18 years old and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 24 days after the first dose.
It is recommended, but not required that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment:
* insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient);
* photo ID;
* their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.
Hy-Vee is offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee by Nov. 1, 2021.
Individuals who receive a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during that time frame are eligible to receive the $10 gift card.