Hv-Vee in Fremont offering 3rd doses of two COVID vaccines

Free doses of the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

That includes the Hy-Vee in Fremont.

“Fremont Hy-Vee pharmacy has third doses available for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised as outlined by the CDC. Eligible individuals may walk in, or schedule their third dose, via the Hy-Vee website,” Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee assistant vice president, communications, told the Fremont Tribune.

The new doses, recently approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.

Also at this time, the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients will not receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the CDC and FDA.

Third doses are available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary.

However, patients also can schedule their third dose in advance via Hy-Vee’s online scheduler at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine .