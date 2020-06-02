Hy-Vee gives away over 350 bags of peaches to the Fremont community

“We felt we could get through that by noon, but it lasted an hour,” he said. “So it went about half the time we thought it would take, just because we didn’t know how many folks would be able to come out during that event at that time.”

Hamilton said both the employees and recipients enjoyed the free event.

“Everybody was so thankful as they came through,” he said. “And so for us, the employees that were out there working, it’s just great to just be able to take a step back and just give some waves and some smiles and put a smile on some people’s faces as well.”

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton said it’s important to give back to people during this time.

“This just another way where we could give back to the community and give back to those who shop our stores or are here as a member of the community patronizing our business,” he said. “It’s just a way to give back to them.”

Senn said he felt that the giveaway went toward a good cause for Hy-Vee’s mission.

“The family that owns SunWest is behind those types of things, and Hy-Vee has been a great partner with SunWest for the last 20 years, so we appreciate their business and just wanted to do something to help them in the cause.”