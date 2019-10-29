LifeHouse went nuts this Thursday morning as Hy-Vee and Hormel Foods donated 1,000 pounds of peanut butter to the shelter’s food pantry.
The donation was part of Hormel’s “Spread the Smiles” campaign, which has the company donating 11,000 pounds of its Skippy peanut butter to 11 different communities in the eight states that Hy-Vee serves.
Fremont Hy-Vee Store Director Chris Hamilton said this donation was just one example of Hy-Vee partnering with Hormel to help the community. They also hold a ham donation program in the wintertime.
“Fremont has experienced, as well as Dodge County has experienced a lot of trying times over this last year, and this is just our opportunity and our way to give back and serve the community and help those that really need it,” he said. “And this right here will serve a lot of folks that really need that help this time of year.”
The “Spread the Smiles” campaign will also take place in Norfolk, as well as cities in other states like Illinois and South Dakota. Each location, which has been affected in the past by disasters, will receive a 1,000-pound donation.
“It’s important to work in conjunction with Hormel and Hy-Vee to help with those towns and cities across the eight states that we operate in,” Hamilton said.
LifeHouse provides people in need with food through its pantry, which is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. It also provides housing and life skills.
“Any time that they can receive good, quality products here at the LifeHouse, that just turns around and goes right back into the community, into the hands of those who truly need it the most,” Hamilton said.
Lyndsay Osborn, shelter and operations manager for LifeHouse, said the peanut butter provided by Hy-Vee and Hormel will last the shelter about five months and is enough to make more than 16,000 peanut butter sandwiches.
“LifeHouse heavily relies on the community for support, and our community relies on us to support our residents in the community,” she said. “Without the support of Hy-Vee, Hormel and regular donors, the residents in the area would struggle to meet their needs, and we’re always here to help with that.”