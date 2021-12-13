Hy-Vee mobilizes its disaster recovery fleet to send aid to tornado victims in Kentucky and Tennessee

Hy-Vee has deployed a team of 37 employees in a caravan of 19 vehicles carrying 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items to help victims of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and Tennessee this weekend.

The disaster recovery team left Hy-Vee’s headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, mid-morning on Monday, stopping at Hy-Vee’s Distribution Center located in Chariton, Iowa, before driving the nearly 500 miles to Mayfield, Kentucky. In Mayfield, the team will partner with local emergency operations centers and nonprofits to distribute the snacks and water, as well as assist in recovery efforts.

The caravan consists of 10 Hy-Vee semitrailers, Hy-Vee’s disaster command center, six disaster recovery pickup trucks and two SUVs.

The team will visit other impacted areas in Kentucky and Tennessee and expects to be on the ground providing aid for several days this week.

