Along with testing their blood sugar on a daily basis, diabetics are also accustomed to another type of finger poke every three months.
That test is known as an A1C – which monitors a diabetic’s average blood sugar levels over a three-month period.
“Diabetes is very treatable disease, but it is important for a diabetic to get an A1C every three months to monitor their health status,” Hy-Vee Dietician Deborah Willcox said. “The blood work also helps me help patients with their diet or doctors to help make medication adjustments.”
While taking trip to the doctor can be expensive and time consuming, local diabetics will have the opportunity to get their A1C checked right in the Hy-Vee parking lot for free on Nov. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The free A1C screenings will be conducted within Hy-Vee’s Healthy You Mobile – which will be parked in the parking lot at 840 E. 23rd Street.
“It’s a huge RV,” Willcox said of the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile. “Some individuals may not have time or want to go to a doctor – and this way is safe, fast and private.”
According to Willcox, Hy-Vee also provides free screenings throughout the year to help patient’s stay on track.
“We need people to do screenings so they can avoid complications from uncontrolled diabetes,” she said. “Type 2 Diabetes is preventable with diet and exercise.”
There is no registration required to get an A1C screening, and participants will just need to fill out a simple form to get their screening.
According to Willcox, the paperwork and actual screening should take around 15 minutes for each participant.
“They will just receive a small finger poke for a small blood sample for the test and they will get their results immediately,” she said. Individuals will also receive a goodie bag for their participation.
Willcox also provides free store tours for diabetics – as well as for individuals with high cholesterol and those on low sodium diets.
“For the diabetes tours I teach nutrition label reading and carb counting – and after a customer does a free store tour they also receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries,” she said.
Those with questions about Hy-Vee’s free A1C screenings or the store health tours are encouraged to contact Willcox at dewillcox@hy-vee.com or by calling 402-727-6717.