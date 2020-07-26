Hy-Vee to distribute free masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to customers entering its Fremont store, starting on Monday.

The distribution is being conducted in an effort to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

“Masks will be offered to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping beginning when we open on Monday morning,” said Christina Gayman, director of public relations.

Employees will be stationed at the front door to hand out the paper masks.

The local distribution is part of a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Customers will see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are highly recommending the wearing of masks in our stores, which is why we are being proactive in handing out millions of masks to customers across our eight states at no cost,” Gayman told the Fremont Tribune.