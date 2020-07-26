Hy-Vee to distribute free masks

Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to customers entering its Fremont store, starting on Monday.
The distribution is being conducted in an effort to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.
“Masks will be offered to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping beginning when we open on Monday morning,” said Christina Gayman, director of public relations.
Employees will be stationed at the front door to hand out the paper masks.
The local distribution is part of a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”
Customers will see signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.
Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are highly recommending the wearing of masks in our stores, which is why we are being proactive in handing out millions of masks to customers across our eight states at no cost,” Gayman told the Fremont Tribune.
Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually, the company reported in a prepared statement.
The Midwest grocer recently was named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The company has more than 85,000 employees.
In June, Hy-Vee in Fremont — with the help of one of its suppliers — gave away more than 350 bags of mini peaches for free to people in the community. Employees wearing masks and gloves handed out the peaches to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
More information about the supermarket chain is available at www.hy-vee.com and in Fremont, the Hy-Vee store is at 840 E. 23rd St.
