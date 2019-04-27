Close the loop and buy recycled. Before I dig too deeply into this topic, I’d like to mention the Community Shred Day Event happening today from 12:30—2:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank. Take your sensitive documents (limit 2 boxes per person) to their Lincoln and 23rd Street location for safe and secure paper shredding. Thank you Pinnacle Bank, for hosting and sponsoring this event!
Back to closing that recycling loop: Each year at the end of the EcoFair, students are gathered together for an exhilarating round of prize drawings. Prizes are provided by generous donations from throughout our community and most of them are tied directly to the message of buying recycled. The importance of this is emphasized throughout the fair as students work their way through information about Waste Reduction, Recycling, Water, Energy, Green Living, Service, Beautification and Repurposing.
One of the tables in the Waste Reduction and Recycling section is All Metals Market, a three-generation family owned/operated scrap metal recycling facility in Fremont, Nebraska. Their booth is just one example of the invigorating educational experience provided to our fourth-grade students at the Eco Fair.
Picture this...
As you walk up to the booth, there’s a table full of metal and magnets of all shapes, sizes and colors. There are images galore showcasing the massive equipment needed for this industry and even a small-scale, working replica of machinery you can test for yourself. Then you hone in on a block of crushed aluminum cans. Crushed. Smashed. Squeezed. Squished. They have been turned into a SOLID block of aluminum and someone asks “How many cans do you think are in here?” and the investigative journey into the world of metal recycling begins.
This type of experience is precisely what the Eco Fair is all about and each booth holds its own slice of environmental mystery for students to discover. Countless individuals make this day come together and have been doing so for 24 years. Thank you to everyone for your involvement and your continued dedication to the joy of discovery, the thrill of prize drawings, the importance of environmental stewardship and choosing to “close the loop” by bringing your knowledge to the table for future generations.
If you’re heading to the paper shredding event today (Pinnacle Bank at 1520 E 23rd Ave, from 12:30—2:30 p.m.) know that your securely shredded documents will be recycled back into “new” paper products, like facial tissue. So next time you reach for a new paper product, whether that be copy paper, facial tissue or toilet paper, please consider closing the loop and buying recycled. You have the power to conserve natural resources and to make a difference today and for tomorrow—not just by sharing your knowledge, but through your actions.
Please be on the lookout for our Cheers to Volunteers section in the next KFB Newsletter to see the recognition list for the 2019 Eco Fair. Cheers to you, cheers to closing the loop by buying recycled and cheers to volunteers!