The air has been crisp this week accompanied by a soft cool breeze every now and again. Does the cooler weather have you slowing down to smell the roses more often? Driving with your windows down, going for walks more frequently or has you thinking about garage sales? While the weather warrants an increase in this type of leisurely activity, it does not warrant the use and posting of illegal or prohibited signs.
Have you seen these signs? The garage sale sign on a telephone pole or the one stuck at the corner of a busy intersection? Unfortunately, the City of Fremont has been peppered with these signs lately. This type of prohibited sign causes litter and detracts from the beauty of all communities and ours is no exception. The City of Fremont has regulations in place for temporary sign placement: they shall not be attached to any public utility pole or trees on either public or private property nor should they be placed in any public right-of-way or property including streets, sidewalks, parks and public facilities.
A quick and easy guideline for placing a temporary sign is that it may only be placed on your private property. Not down the block, not at a busy intersection, not along the highway. One exception is to have permission from another property owner for use of their space. Otherwise, on your property and that is that. Why is this? As listed in the City of Fremont Code of Ordinances, the purpose of regulating signage is to protect public health, safety, and welfare; to maintain the city’s attractive appearance; to provide for adequate business identification, advertising, and communication of information; and to encourage the fair enforcement of sign regulations.
The Unified Development Code I’m referring to may be located on the City of Fremont’s official website at www.fremontne.gov. In order to pinpoint the exact document, scroll down the main web page until you see Ordinances & Codes. This takes you to the Fremont Municipal Code page where you will look for a green link titled Municipal Code. Clicking here will take you to the full Code of Ordinances. Next, scroll to Chapter 11, Section 11-820-Signs. Why on earth am I sharing this specific information with you? It’s because the document is multiple pages in length complete with tables and charts and I’d be hard-pressed to summarize its entirety into this column.
Side note: This is the point in an email or text message I would be inclined to insert an emoji or an emoticon. (A pictorial representation of facial expression using punctuation marks, numbers and letters…usually written to express a person’s feelings or mood.) I’ve not seen an emoji in newsprint though, so instead give your shoulders a quick shrug and show a very slight grimace to catch insight into the detailed nature of Sign Regulations. We are so fortunate to have City employees that DO specialize in this information. If you have questions regarding sign placement after reviewing the aforementioned information, contact the City Clerk at 402-727-2633.
In closing, do not place signs anywhere other than your private property and if you see a friend, family member, or neighbor making a wrong move in posting their temporary sign, please educate them regarding proper placement of their signage. If it comes down to it, you now know how to refer someone to proper guidelines on the City of Fremont Website!
Thank you for helping us to Keep Fremont Beautiful. We appreciate you!