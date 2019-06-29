Spent cigarette butts are the number one most littered item across the entire planet. In fact, the World Health Organization reports that 4.5 trillion cigarette butts are discarded into the environment annually which amounts to 1.6 billion tons of toxic waste. Amazing how such a small piece of plastic (cigarette butts are made of cellulose acetate, a form of plastic that does not biodegrade) is such a serious issue.
Phillip Morris, a large cigarette conglomerate and Keep America Beautiful Partner has provided KAB with 10,000 Sidewalk Buttlers, which are neatly designed cigarette litter stands. Keep Fremont Beautiful has been awarded 53 of them! We are currently working to install forty Sidewalk Buttlers in the Historic Downtown Fremont area with installation starting at 6th and Main streets.
A number of business owners in the downtown area had expressed interest in mitigating cigarette litter by having additional litter stands installed. With the generous donation from Phillip Morris and KAB, we are able to answer that call…for the most part. We have found a few installation locations that present challenges and hope to generate solutions soon.
The first obstacle was to decide on a sustainable method for installation. With the guidance of KFB Advisory Board Member Mark Vyhildal and the support of Fastenal General Manager Mike Burkhardt, we not only had a plan but also the necessary materials. Fastenal has contributed to this project by providing stainless steel locking nuts and bolts for easy, fast and long-lasting placement. Thank you, Fastenal!
Our next order of business in the sustainability of mitigating cigarette butt litter is having downtown business owners commit to emptying receptacles. Michael’s Jewelry, Bad Dog Bikes and Wise Olde Owl were the first businesses approached and have all agreed to join in the effort. Bill Spagnotti, owner at Bad Dog Bikes even lent us a measuring tape and helped to assess installation height.
While we work on the installation and identifying businesses to empty receptacles, we need you to help us spread the word. The more people who know about the Sidewalk Buttlers, the more use they will get and that is the ultimate goal. We want fewer butts on the ground, fewer butts in flower beds, fewer butts going down the storm drain and fewer butts going out into rivers, streams and the ocean.
The receptacles are expected to be up prior to John C Fremont Days, which reminds me to tell you we will have a booth at John C. Fremont Park during JCFD this year. Come take a spin on our Wheel of Green Living for a chance to win a prize! The Festival will also serve as our last distribution location for portable pocket ashtrays and butt buckets in 2019. We were able to distribute more than 100 of each during the 4-week Concert in the Parks Series this year and remaining supplies will be distributed July 12-14.
Remaining pocket ashtrays and butt buckets are left from a Cigarette Litter Prevention Program (CLPP) grant awarded to KFB in 2017. It looks like 2020 will be a perfect year to submit our next CLPP application so we can continue to provide these portable litter prevention tools. Until then, please do spread the word about the new Sidewalk Buttlers going up in Downtown Fremont – your assistance in getting the word out is greatly appreciated!