Wednesday evening at the Hybl-Hinkle residence came to a close with a family soccer match, bedtime snack in the driveway and cloud gazing before “hauling” our kiddo up to bed.
As we sat quietly, the stress of the day started to melt away and clarity crept back to center. The weather this week has certainly helped to curb the chaos of the busy summer season. What a blessing!
Has July been busy for you, too?
July at KFB includes submitting quarterly grant reports to the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) as well as the annual report for Keep America Beautiful. The reflection on past events, quantitative data, community support, new and continued volunteers and achievements has become an enjoyable piece of the reporting puzzle.
Just 15 days beyond report deadlines, NDEQ grant applications for 2020 funding are due. So in the midst of enjoying and reporting on musings of the past so too is KFB looking ahead to the future.
But enough about living in the past and looking to the future, we do have plenty happening in the here and now, too!
Important events will take place in August, September, October and November.
August is for metal and electronic recycling, September will be for paper shredding, October the long awaited collection of household hazardous waste and in November the highly desired amnesty event for scrap tires.
Each of these events will be announced and publicized through the Fremont Tribune, Walnut Radio at 105.5 The Best Mix, the KFB website, KFB Facebook and Instagram pages and the KFB bi-monthly newsletter “Litter”-ature.
Aug. 28: The 33rd Annual All Metals Market drop-site at Fourth Street and Park Avenue will take place on from 5:30-7 p.m. This event will be combined with electronics recycling thanks to Cross Electronics out of Omaha taking the time to join us. Fees will be associated for television and computer monitor recycling.
Sept. 28: Nye Pointe sponsored Community Paper Shredding event will take place from 9-11 a.m. at 2700 Laverna St.
All Metals Market and Nye Health Services support KFB through an annual membership in our Partners Association in addition to sponsoring these events. Please give a round of applause for their continued support and attend these events to showcase how much we appreciate the opportunities they provide to our community.
Oct. 12: KFB was recently awarded funding through the NDEQ Waste Reduction and Recycling Grant so we are able to move forward with hosting the HHW Collection Event again this year. The event is scheduled for from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. As noted in my May column, we will be unable to accept latex paint at the event this year due to budget limitations. The exciting news is latex paint can be properly disposed of when following steps provided on our website. These steps are detailed in the May KFB column, on our website and will be published alongside event information.
Nov. 2: This will be my first experience with the Scrap Tire Collection and I’m looking forward to it—this is also a grant funded event through the NDEQ which was another recent announcement. Calls are received at the KFB office regularly as people seek to dispose of their spent tires properly. Thank you for your responsibility in keeping the environment clean! Further details will be provided as the event date approaches. Until then, whether its cloud gazing, bird watching or nature walking, please take time to enjoy the very environments we serve to protect through KFB recycling and collection events.