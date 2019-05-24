A high volume of calls have come into the KFB office recently with a question about when the next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place. We have submitted a grant application through the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality for funds in order to host this event for 2019 and expect to hear the outcome of that application in late June.
While most of the items collected at the HHW do need to be stored until the next event is available for drop-off, one item you can take care of at home is latex paint. It will take some time and a little effort, but it’s as easy as making sure the paint in the can is COMPLETELY dry before it’s tossed into the trash.
This is actually where a large bulk of the cost comes into play when hosting the HHW as weight plays into the disposal cost. In the past KFB has accepted latex paint at the event, but with a reduction in funds available and a shortened grant period for the 2019 year, further limiting available event resources, we will restrict paint acceptance to oil-based paints and other paint related products.
As fore-mentioned, the good news is there are easy solutions for drying your latex paint for proper disposal at home! Paint needs to be dried before it can be placed in the trash. To do this, add paint to an absorbent material such as kitty litter or vermiculite in a plastic lined box. When the material is dry, place in a trash bag, seal and discard in a trash receptacle.
You may place the empty paint cans in the trash as well, just make sure you remove the lids so your refuse hauler can see the paint cans are empty and completely dry. *Notice* DO NOT pour liquid paint down the drain, on the ground or put in the trash.
There are also commercial paint hardeners you simply add to the paint to solidify it into one block, making it acceptable for curbside disposal. Before these methods are utilized, consider whether or not your paint could be used for another project or donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore! Did the color of your paint come out wrong or you have an extra gallon left after painting the bedrooms? Donate it! Donating items for resale is an excellent way to recycle the material back into the market rather than going directly to the landfill.
KFB has additional resources on our website for proper disposal under the Education tab. Simply visit www.keepfremontbeautiful.org, click the Education tab, then Proper Disposal and you’ll find information regarding disposal for household trash, appliances, medicine, tires, paint, leaves and grass clippings, needles and sharps, automotive batteries, mercury thermometers and motor oil. You will find a number of other resources including storm sewer protection, litter hotline information and the city ordinance about the proper disposal of pet waste.
If you have further questions, feel free to give us a call.