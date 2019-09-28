Today (Saturday, Sept. 28) is the Community Paper Shredding Event sponsored by Nye Health Services. We’ll be at Nye Pointe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2700 Laverna Street (Fremont, Nebraska), with Paper Tiger Shredding to provide you with safe and secure paper shredding service. Anyone planning to watch College GameDay coverage from start to finish, please know that bringing your information-sensitive documents to the Community Paper Shred Event won’t take long.
The driveway and parking area at Nye Pointe is laid out perfectly for this drive-up and drop-off style event. Paper Tiger Shredding is a professional and organized service ready to safely and securely shred your documents. So, stop out to Nye Pointe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for this free service. Limit of 2 boxes or 50 lbs per person. Let’s go green with this event and GO BIG RED!
Now that we’re into the Fall season, it’s time to recap the latest summer events. The All Metals Market drop-site on August 28 brought in 2,240 lbs of metal for recycling in a short 1.5 hour window. With the addition of Cross Electronics at the event, we also prevented 27 televisions, 2 microwaves and numerous miscellaneous electronics and batteries from going to the landfill.
Keep Fremont Beautiful had the opportunity to work with AmeriCorps volunteers at the metal and electronic recycling event. They joined KFB Board Members in directing traffic, lifting heavy items and answering questions. We most certainly enjoyed having them and know our community benefited from their extended service with Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together.
You have free articles remaining.
Last but not least, was the Annual Community Appearance Index or as we lovingly refer to it, The Litter Index, which took place on September 10. The Index is a tool used nationwide by affiliates of Keep America Beautiful to visually assess the overall appearance of communities through indicators such as litter, illegal signs, graffiti, abandoned or junk vehicles and other neighborhood eyesores such as outside storage. Scoring ranges from 1 to 4 with “1” being the lowest amount of litter or no litter to “4” being extremely littered. The assessment tool comes with instructions for mapping the route, written descriptions and photos for proper scoring, and more. In short, it’s a detailed process!
Each year, the City of Fremont scores very well…or very low. This year we came in at 1.14. While we score only on litter, we do take notes on additional items. This year the most noted additional item was vegetation. From too tall lawns, overgrown bushes or weeds, to yard debris blocking storm drains, it was all about the plants. This and additional information collected will be considered as we plan public education outreach for 2020.
If you have not done so already, mark your calendars for Saturday, October 12 for the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event taking place from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Also, save the date for Saturday, November 2 for the Scrap Tire Amnesty Event from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Both events will take place at Christensen Field. Information flyers went out with utility bills this month and more details are to come—stay tuned!