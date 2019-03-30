Sue Reyzlik has officially retired…from Keep Fremont Beautiful. And I’ll tell you what, she is off to the races in creating another masterpiece. Her next heartfelt project serves to educate and promote proper waste handling while building a special needs trust for her granddaughter.
If you heard about Sue’s writing shed, then you know very well this was her intent for retirement. I’m here to let you know Sue is not one to disappoint. In fact she has a book signing this very afternoon at the Keene Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m. Come see her first children’s book for yourself! “Tell Me a Story Oma Sue, About Three Frogs” is an endearing tale of three frogs living the pond life that happens to be riddled with litter. It’s mighty interesting to see how they mitigate the issue.
I’ll be there with information about Spring activities for Keep Fremont Beautiful and a signup sheet for the Great American Cleanup. The GAC has been paired down from the original plan of cleaning up all city parks to focusing on five parks for this event. KFB Board Members and community volunteers will be located at Barnard Park, Clemmons Park, John C. Fremont Park, Johnson Park and Miller Park on Earth Day, Monday April 22nd from 8:00am-10:00am.
We have Kiwanis Club, Girl Scout Troop 50509, Diers Ford Lincoln and North Star Services signed up to join us in addition to a number of individual volunteers and you are welcome to join us too! Even if you just need a breath of fresh air or a few minutes to rest on a park bench, I hope to see you at the GAC. We have beautiful public spaces here in Fremont and they are meant for us all to share.
Folks from the Nebraska Conservation Educational Fund will be in attendance at the GAC to provide 2-minute presentations about water conservation. Picking up litter itself helps to protect our natural waterbodies, simply by preventing pollution from reaching rivers, lakes and streams. Presentations provided through NCEF will share additional techniques we can use to enhance water conservation and protection measures. Cleanup materials for the event will be provided by Keep Fremont Beautiful and the City of Fremont.
The Spring Community Shred Day is sponsored by our generous partners at Pinnacle Bank and we can’t thank them enough for this is a very popular event! Pinnacle Bank is providing you the opportunity to have information sensitive documents shredded free of cost, helping to protect you from identity theft. All shredded paper will then be recycled back into new paper products. To complete the recycling loop, make sure to buy products made from recycled material! When we close the recycling loop, we realize our ability to conserve natural resources. The Community Shred Day event will take place Saturday, April 27th from 12:30pm-2:30pm at the Pinnacle Bank Lincoln and 23rd street branch: 1520 E 23rd Avenue N. Fremont, Nebraska.