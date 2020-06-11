Hydrant flushing schedule delayed due to weather
Hydrant flushing schedule delayed due to weather

City Alert

The schedule for flushing hydrants has been set back by a day due to Tuesday's stormy weather.

This is the updated schedule for the remainder of the week - all locations are to the east of Bell Street:

  • Thursday, June 11: 16th Street to 23rd Street.
  • Friday, June 12: 23rd Street to 32nd Street, including Ritz Lake.

The schedule for next week, June 14 - June 18, for the west side of Bell Street, remains unchanged at this time.

  • Sunday, June 14: South of First Street.
  • Monday, June 15: 1st Street to Military.
  • Tuesday, June 16: Military to 16th Street.
  • Wednesday, June 17: 16th Street to 23rd Street.
  • Thursday, June 18: 23rd Street to 32nd Street.
