Hydrant flushing schedule delayed due to weather

The schedule for flushing hydrants has been set back by a day due to Tuesday's stormy weather.
This is the updated schedule for the remainder of the week - all locations are to the east of Bell Street:
- Thursday, June 11: 16th Street to 23rd Street.
- Friday, June 12: 23rd Street to 32nd Street, including Ritz Lake.
The schedule for next week, June 14 - June 18, for the west side of Bell Street, remains unchanged at this time.
- Sunday, June 14: South of First Street.
- Monday, June 15: 1st Street to Military.
- Tuesday, June 16: Military to 16th Street.
- Wednesday, June 17: 16th Street to 23rd Street.
- Thursday, June 18: 23rd Street to 32nd Street.
