'I am a Man' film awarded $5 million in ARPA funding

One of the lesser known, but critically important stories of indigenous Native American history as well as Civil Rights for all Americans will soon be told to moviegoers around the United States.

And the illuminating true story that will be shown on the big screen will have both Fremont connections and be partly filmed in Fremont and surrounding areas of Dodge County.

“I am a Man” is a film based on the story of Ponca Tribe Chief Standing Bear.

The movie’s production company got a financial boost in late November when the Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to the film.

The Fremont City Council on Nov. 8 also approved financial assistance to the film, with council members voting 5-1 to approve $265,692 in rebate revenue from the city’s Film Incentive Rebate through Fremont’s Local Option Economic Development fund.

The fund, usually known as LB840, allows applicants to receive a rebate based on qualified local expenditures. Those expenditures include a variety of costs associated with the filming, including food, lodging and other costs incurred while filming is done in the city and region.

Production on the movie has not started, but once things get going locally, scenes will be filmed both in the city as well as in unincorporated areas of the county.

An estimated more than $885,000 is expected to be spent locally by the film’s director, Andrew Troy, and his company, Troy Entertainment, while filming during an expected 35-day period.

Of the 117 film staff and crew planned for the local efforts, 20 are expected to be Fremont of Dodge County residents. The film will be jointly made in both Nebraska, home of the Ponca Tribe, as well as on lands of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, which is in northeastern Oklahoma.

The film is based on the award-winning historical book by renowned University of Nebraska journalism professor Joe Starita, who has written several other books on indigenous Native American people who broke barriers with their achievements.

In 2019, the film’s director, Andrew Troy, signed to produce the epic historical drama, which will be titled “I am a Man – The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear.”

Troy has teamed with Anonymous Content executive Paul Green, who worked on films such as “The Revenant,” “Spotlight,” “The Fifth Estate,” “Babel,” “Mr. Robot,” “Berlin Station” and “True Detectives.”

Starita said the account begins when Chief Standing and more than 200 Ponca tribal citizens were forcibly removed from their “beloved ancestral lands in Northern Nebraska.”

The tribe was physically marched south under armed guard to what at the time was called “Indian Territory,” which is currently the Cherokee Nation Reservation in northeastern Oklahoma.

When Chief Standing Bear’s son died, he decided to transport his son’s body back to the Ponca ancestral lands along the Niobrara River to bury him on Ponca lands.

But, on the arduous, winter-time trek, Chief Standing Bear was arrested by soldiers based at Fort Omaha.

At the time, Starita said indigenous Native America people were not considered equal human beings under the laws of the United States.

According to Starita, numerous sympathetic and courageous lawyers and a local journalist were tipped off to Chief Standing Bear’s predicament by a military officer in Omaha who felt an injustice was unfolding.

The group banded together to assist Chief Standing Bear in a lawsuit against the United States to both free him from imprisonment, but also grant the equal rights of being a human to indigenous Native American peoples.

It was during the 1879 trial in Omaha when Chief Standing Bear said the phrase, “I am a Man,” which is the title of the film.

Eventually, Chief Standing Bear was freed and the ruling allowed for all indigenous Native American people to be equally considered under law the same as U.S. citizens.

Starita, who had an award-winning career as an investigative journalist at newspapers across the United States before he joined the University of Nebraska staff, said his lifelong admiration and fascination with indigenous Native American people was part of the reason he’s written several books on their rich, but often unknown, history.

“This is the story of courageous people who were involved in freeing (Chief) Standing Bear. In a nutshell, this was a historic victory for Native Americans in establishing their personhood,” Starita explained. “(The book) was a three-year project. It included about two years of research and then one year of writing the book.”

To have the film partially made in Nebraska, the historic and ancestral lands of Chief Standing Bear’s tribe, the Ponca, is a joy, Starita said. He also noted that the film will be educational for a very large percentage of people who are totally in the dark about what he feels is a Civil Rights achievement akin to and on the level of efforts of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“My joy in this becoming a movie is immense. It just means this remarkable man – Chief Standing Bear – his story is now going to be seen by wider and wider audiences,” Starita added. “Most importantly, Native Americans will see this (film). These are people who need role models. The people who win the most are the Native American children who will now know about a hero.”

Chief Standing Bear’s story has recently gained more publicity and attention, Starita noted, with statues of the iconic figure erected in the Nebraska State Capitol as well as the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

The film landing in Fremont was in part due to efforts from Stacy Heatherly, founder and former director of The Digg Site Productions, Inc., a non-profit organization in Fremont committed to the art and power of film-making.

A three-decade movie industry veteran, Heatherly is now film commissioner for the Eastern Nebraska Film Office, helping the communities in the region land films. Those productions help inject money into local communities, as well as boost the region’s profile across the nation.

“To make Fremont a recipient of film production, much needed to happen. At that point, the LB840 application and packet needed to be applicable to this industry, so I and the City and the City Council created an application and packet that made the process seamless,” Heatherly said in an email. “Fremont is one of the communities that must have changes to their LB840 go to a vote of the people. The changes were put on the ballot in 2014. Fremont is currently the only LB840 community (which has) film incentives as part of their packet. Many are in contact with my office (ENFO) to bring this opportunity to their community.”

Aside from the profound historical elements of having a film of this magnitude and significance be produced in the region, there is also a practical side of the project, Heatherly added.

“The purpose for all of this work—Youth retention, attract young people to our community and give on set job experience to youth,” she said.