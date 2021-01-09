'I couldn't hardly wait' — Dunklau Gardens residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

“We’ve been waiting for this day forever,” Reiman said. “So we feel like, you know, it’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We know that we’ll continue to add precautions for a good couple months, because it will depend on how the community receives their vaccines, but our residents are thrilled. We’re thrilled for them. It couldn’t be a better day for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Livingston, the months isolated from his family due to the pandemic have been lonely. He said he was disappointed that he couldn’t be with them, but understood that safety was a priority.

Now, Livingston can look to the future and plan on making up some of the lost time in his golden years with friends and family.

“We’re really at the age where that is important to us,” he said. “We’ve been locked up in here for our own safety and I’m aware of that, but we’re all excited about being able to socialize.”

Reiman said it was difficult to see residents separated from their family for such a long period of time. Despite the challenges, she said both residents and staff have been exceptional.

Now, they can start to look to the future.