'I just knew in my heart that it was the right thing to do' Midland graduate thanks Sid Dillon for scholarship

Dillon added that Orellana’s story is an example for other young students who are preparing to take the next step in their life by attending college.

“I want to help the students who really need help,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling for me to see that things like this can happen, and it’s special to know you can make a difference for these students. We want to help the students who need help the most.”

The scholarship helped jumpstart Orellana’s career. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 2012, Orellana was accepted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Doctor of Pharmacy Program.

He received his doctorate in 2018 and has since looked to give back to the Fremont community as a pharmacist.

“I know this does not happen to everyone and I do realize I was blessed with being here at the right time and at the right place,” Orellana said. “Now, you know, it’s my time to come back and try to do the same for other people.”

Looking back at the importance the scholarship had on his life, Orellana said it is important to jump at every opportunity that is available.